Cornerstone drops opener at Hastings

Tadan Bell made a successful return to Legion ball after a summer away on the national club circuit but couldn't quite nudge his team across the finish line in Wednesday's 4-3 loss for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Seniors in Hastings.

Bell -- an all-state selection for high school ball last year and likely another one for this past spring -- struck out 11 in 5 and 2/3 innings of work, allowed just one earned and four hits but saw his performance fall by the wayside when two crucial errors led to runs.

Columbus let leads of 2-1 and 3-2 slip away while not only committing two big errors but going 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Wyatt Swanson, Cody Zrust, Nick Zoucha and Kaden Brownlow each had hits. Swanson scored twice. Zrust doubled and drove in a run.

Cornerstone plays twice on Saturday in an 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. doubleheader in York. The Seniors take on Albion in the opener and Geneva in game two.

Bell's only earned run of the game came in the first when he hit the first batter he faced and allowed a double then a sac fly. He settled down from there and allowed just two hits over the next four innings.

But up 2-1 in the fifth, a dropped third strike in the first at-bat of the frame came around to score on a fielder's choice two hitters later and tied it 2-2. CHS hitters plated one in the sixth and gave Bell the lead back before a one-out walk, a passed ball then a single to center tied it back up 3-3. An error at short brought the go-ahead run across.

Bell was relieved by Alex Griffith for the final out, but the damage had been done. Columbus had a one-out runner in the seventh on a dropped third strike, advanced that runner to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout but left him 90 feet away on a swinging strikeout.

Columbus took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Zrust's RBI double to deep center then a sac fly by Ryan Eickhoff. Swanson reached on an error in the first at-bat of the sixth, advanced on a hit batter, a walk and scored on a wild pitch to regain a temporary lead.

