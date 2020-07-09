Cornerstone skid stretches to 7 in loss to Elkhorn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors struck out eight times, went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and suffered another loss on Wednesday night when Elkhorn exploded for six runs in the sixth with the game tied 1-1.

Elkhorn added two more in the next frame and handed Cornerstone a seventh straight loss in a 9-2 final.

First baseman Kaden Young went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI but leadoff hitter Tanner Kobza was the only other member of the roster with a hit.

Colin Flyr started and allowed just one run on six hits through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. He left with the bases loaded and had three more runs charged to his ledger when Elkhorn batted around.

Columbus dropped to 3-10 with the loss. Cornerstone will hope to break the skid this weekend with a game Saturday in Lincoln then a doubleheader Sunday at Waverly.

Columbus has lost games in a variety of ways during the seven-game skid. Wednesday only added to the frustration. Coach Cody Schilling was brief with his assessment of the latest setback.

"We need to hit better, we need to field better, we need to pitch better," Schilling said. "It's all there, it's just a matter of want to."