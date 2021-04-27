Cougar girls third at Twin River

The Cross County girls won three gold medals and 16 medals in total while taking third place in the team standings last Thursday at the Twin River Invite in Genoa.

Josie Noble continued a strong season with four more medals, two of them of the gold variety, and accounted for 26 of the team's 72-point total. Haileigh Moutray in the shot put took gold and was also a multiple event medalist.

The Cross County girls were two points ahead of Lutheran High Northeast. East Butler won the team trophy with 90 points. Shelby-Rising City was the runner-up with 85. Osceola took sixth with 55 and Twin River was eighth at 38.

Noble won the 400 meters in a time of 1 minute, 3.70 seconds and was more than a second ahead of the runner-up. She then reached 34 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump and was the event champion by just under three feet. Her time of 28.30 was fourth in the 200 while her run of 13.90 was fifth in the 100.

Moutray won the shot put on a mark of 33-2.50 then took third in the discus at 93-1. Kylee Krol was the silver medalist in the pole vault on a height of 8 feet exactly.