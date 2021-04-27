Cougar girls third at Twin River

The Cross County girls won three gold medals and 16 medals in total while taking third place in the team standings last Thursday at the Twin River Invite in Genoa.
Josie Noble continued a strong season with four more medals, two of them of the gold variety, and accounted for 26 of the team's 72-point total. Haileigh Moutray in the shot put took gold and was also a multiple event medalist.
The Cross County girls were two points ahead of Lutheran High Northeast. East Butler won the team trophy with 90 points. Shelby-Rising City was the runner-up with 85. Osceola took sixth with 55 and Twin River was eighth at 38.
Noble won the 400 meters in a time of 1 minute, 3.70 seconds and was more than a second ahead of the runner-up. She then reached 34 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump and was the event champion by just under three feet. Her time of 28.30 was fourth in the 200 while her run of 13.90 was fifth in the 100.
Moutray won the shot put on a mark of 33-2.50 then took third in the discus at 93-1. Kylee Krol was the silver medalist in the pole vault on a height of 8 feet exactly.
Fourth place medals were earned by Krol in the 400, Shyanne Anderson in the long jump and Erica Stratman in the high jump. The 1600 and 3200 relay teams were fifth. Krol in the 100, Addie Linn in the 800, the 400 relay and Lilly Peterson in the shot put were all sixth.
Osceola's Zoey Walker won the 800 in 2:43.50 and took the top spot in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches. Mae Valish won the pole vault at exactly 9 feet. Fayth Wikleman in the 400 was third. Rori Weiseman in the 100, Taylin Stanley in the 1600 and Valish in the triple jump were fourth. Weiseman in the 200 and Sadie Sunday in the 3200 were fifth. Sixth went to Valish in the 100 hurdles and Weiseman in the long jump.
The Twin River girls won nine nine medals and were led by Breanna Schroder taking silver in the long jump on a mark of 15 feet, 1 inch. She was six inches back of the winner from Lutheran High Northeast.
Hannah Yrkoski came across the finish line in the 1600 at 6:30.50 and was second. Sophie Frenzen, Kamryn Lemburg, Tori Cornwell and Schroder won silver in the 400 relay. Katie Paczosa in the 100 hurdles, the 1600 relay and 3200 relay were each fourth.
