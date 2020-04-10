Cougars were ready to seize on momentum

Cross County's best team finish at state over the past decade was a tie for 17th in 2011 when the Cougars sent five events to Omaha and won medals in four.

The last state medal came in 2018 when Maddie Portwine, who know competes at York, was fifth in the 1600. The last field event to win a medal was in 2012 when the shot put was sixth and the long jump seventh. No relays have claimed a medal any time in the last 10 seasons and no Cougars have won gold.

The closest Cross County came to gold was when Heidi Roesener was the runner-up in the 2017 100 hurdles.

Boys

The Cross County boys were shut out from state a year ago and sent just the 100 hurdles to state in 2018. However, in the two years prior, the Cougars were in the top 20 of the state Class C standings with a 17th-place showing in 2016 and 10th place standing in 2015.

In 2020, Cross County was looking to bring the program back around to those days with six seniors, three juniors, eight sophomores and five freshmen.

"After successful football and basketball seasons, we are looking to carry on that success to the track," Buzek said prior to the cancellation of the season. "We have had some great practices so far, and we are excited for the upcoming season."