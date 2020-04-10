Cougars were ready to seize on momentum

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season has been canceled, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams to honor the efforts of our local athletes and coaches.
A successful football season for the boys and back-to-back winning campaigns for the girls in volleyball and basketball had Cross County track and field believing it would find more of the same this spring.
The Cougar boys advanced all the way to the state football semifinals before a loss to eventual state champion Osceola/High Plains brought an end to a magical run. They then won 12 in a row to end the basketball season before a loss in the first round of subdistricts.
The Cougar girls opened the volleyball season with 13 straight wins en route to a 23-win total, the most in 12 years. On the basketball court, they won 12 in a row to end the season while racking up 20 total wins, the most in 14 years.
Both teams brought back 15 or more returnees from a year ago and welcomed in enough newcomers to push the roster totals over 20.
The Cross County boys failed to send anyone to state in 2019 and had just one qualifier in 2018. The girls sent two athletes and qualified in three events to Burke Stadium.
Girls
Sophomore Josi Noble made an immediate impact her freshman season a year ago, winning the Crossroads Conference Meet gold in the triple jump and finishing in Omaha with a 14th-place showing in the triple jump and 18th-place performance in the 400 meters.
Also returning was junior Cortlyn Schafer who ran the 200 at state and took 15th.
The girls were second overall at the CRC meet and looked to be strong in several field events. Erica Stratman, also a junior, broke the school record in the high jump a year ago with a mark of 5 feet, 1 and 1/4 inches.
That trio was part of a Cross Country girls team that featured four seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen.
The concern was depth.
"We have depth in some events," coach Stephanie Buzek said. "We have some talented underclassmen coming up in the throws, sprints and jumps.
Cross County competed at the district meet in Utica last season, taking seventh overall with 28 points. This year, both the boys and girls were headed west to Wood River with new opponents.
That left some mystery just to what the team could become, but Buzek always has the same expectation.
"They're the same every year," she said, "to improve meet by meet."
Cross County's best team finish at state over the past decade was a tie for 17th in 2011 when the Cougars sent five events to Omaha and won medals in four.
The last state medal came in 2018 when Maddie Portwine, who know competes at York, was fifth in the 1600. The last field event to win a medal was in 2012 when the shot put was sixth and the long jump seventh. No relays have claimed a medal any time in the last 10 seasons and no Cougars have won gold.
The closest Cross County came to gold was when Heidi Roesener was the runner-up in the 2017 100 hurdles.
Boys
The Cross County boys were shut out from state a year ago and sent just the 100 hurdles to state in 2018. However, in the two years prior, the Cougars were in the top 20 of the state Class C standings with a 17th-place showing in 2016 and 10th place standing in 2015.
In 2020, Cross County was looking to bring the program back around to those days with six seniors, three juniors, eight sophomores and five freshmen.
"After successful football and basketball seasons, we are looking to carry on that success to the track," Buzek said prior to the cancellation of the season. "We have had some great practices so far, and we are excited for the upcoming season."
Athletes who played major roles either in the fall or winter, or both, included seniors Wyatt Graham and Colton Nuttelman, juniors Isaac Noyd and Christian Rystrom and sophomores Cameron Graham, Cory Hollinger and Carter Seim.
The last Cougar boys to collect state medals were Hunter Miller taking fifth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
The last track event with a medal was when Aaron Giannou won back-to-back golds in the 400 in 2015 and 2016.
The last relay event to earn a medal was the 3200 relay team of 2010 that took sixth place.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
