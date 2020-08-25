CPS announces fall sports protocols

Coaches and players will be self-screening prior to entering the facility and wearing a mask when not competing while also social distancing as much as possible. They should also provide their own hand sanitizer and use frequently.

At all events, spectators are expected to sit six feet apart, unless with family members. The number of individuals in the restrooms will be limited to three at softball games, four at volleyball, one at tennis and 10 at football, band, cheer and dance.

At softball and boys tennis events, spectators are asked to bring their own chair as no bleacher seating will be allowed.

At softball games, spectators are allowed in the open spaces down the first and third base lines. At tennis, fans can place their chairs in open space around the tennis court.

Cross country fans will be limited to a roped off area of the course. At golf events, spectators are restricted to the starting tee box. There will be no access to the full course.

The protocols for each sport were developed based on guidance from the Heartland Athletic Conference, NSAA, National Federation of High School Sports and the East Central District Health Department in partnership with the Columbus Community Hospital.