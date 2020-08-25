CPS announces fall sports protocols

Columbus High has released its guidelines for fall sports, detailing the precautionary steps being taken for the safety of all involved.
The current directed health measure restricts outdoor events to 75% capacity and indoor events to 50%. To meet these requirements, the general public attendance for football and volleyball events will be limited to four tickets per participant family to ensure the guidelines are met.
Participants include parents of band, cheer and Diamond Dancers.
"It is of the utmost importance that our students, staff and community follow these guidelines," CPS Superintendent Dr. Troy Loeffelholz said. We want our students to experience all of the great things about activities at Columbus Public Schools. If we cannot do these things, then we cannot guarantee a full season of competitions or performances. We all need to do our part to mitigate the chances of contracting symptoms or the virus itself."
General guidelines for all events include:
- Self-screen and take temperature at home prior to the event. If you feel ill, please stay home.
- Fans are required to wear a mask at all times.
- Fans are required to sign a waiver.
- Fans should bring the exact change for the event: $6 for adults and $4 for students.
- All fans and students should leave the event in a timely manner and respect physical distancing from players and coaches throughout the contest.
Coaches and players will be self-screening prior to entering the facility and wearing a mask when not competing while also social distancing as much as possible. They should also provide their own hand sanitizer and use frequently.
At all events, spectators are expected to sit six feet apart, unless with family members. The number of individuals in the restrooms will be limited to three at softball games, four at volleyball, one at tennis and 10 at football, band, cheer and dance.
At softball and boys tennis events, spectators are asked to bring their own chair as no bleacher seating will be allowed.
At softball games, spectators are allowed in the open spaces down the first and third base lines. At tennis, fans can place their chairs in open space around the tennis court.
Cross country fans will be limited to a roped off area of the course. At golf events, spectators are restricted to the starting tee box. There will be no access to the full course.
The protocols for each sport were developed based on guidance from the Heartland Athletic Conference, NSAA, National Federation of High School Sports and the East Central District Health Department in partnership with the Columbus Community Hospital.
For the full CPS document detailing the guidelines, please see this story on our website: columbustelegram.com.
