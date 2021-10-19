24 area qualifiers for state cross country

Twenty-four area runners will be making their way across the course this Friday when the 2021 State Cross Country Championship commences at Kearney Country Club.

Telegram area qualifiers are in all four classes but includes just three teams. The Scotus Central Catholic girls are back at state for the 13th straight season following a third-place district finish.

Team members include Whitney Klug, Liz Adamy, Emma Klug, Ruby Martinez, Josie Silva and Serena Swiatek. Those six take off from the line at 12:30 p.m.

Just before the Shamrocks at noon is the other area team qualifier, Aquinas Catholic. The Monarchs were unable to earn any team awards throughout the season with just three members in the lineup. The requirement for a minimum of four runners at most meets during the regular season is dropped once the schedule reaches the district meet.

That meant the 22 points scored by Miriam and Gianna Frasher and Jocelyn Stara at the district meet was good enough to tie for first and earn the runner-up team position. Those three are in for the Class D race set for noon in Kearney.

The Boone Central girls have won the last two Class C state championships but returned this fall with several holes to fill in the lineup. As the season wore on the Cardinals began to solidify their six runners. Improvement from start to finish has them back in Kearney thanks to a third-place run at the district meet.

Senior Morgann Johnson was sixth and freshman KayLee Miller took 11th. That duo plus seniors Tessa Hamling and Lauren Pugh, junior Kyra Kruse and sophomore Christyan Anderson make it five straight years that the Boone Central girls have made state.

Other area girls qualifiers include senior Marisol Deanda for Schuyler, sophomore Christina Brandl of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and sophomore Reese Kozisek of East Butler.

Deanda is making her third trip to state and Brandl her second. Deanda was 18th as a sophomore and 28th as a junior. Brandl was 108th ago in her rookie trip to Kearney. Kozisek is a state rookie and the first East Butler runner to make it to Kearney in three years.

Deanda and the Class B girls race at 2:30 p.m. Brandl runs with the Class D girls at noon.

Area boys qualifiers include Noah Lawrence of Columbus High, Harrison Dodds of Boone Central, Eduardo Carrasco and Gavin Bywater of Schuyler, Jackson Strain of Twin River and Xavier Fiala of Aquinas Catholic.

Lawrence was the district runner-up and is a two-time state participant after a 24th-place finish last year as a sophomore. Dodds is making his fourth run at the state meet following a 71st-place showing last year as a junior, 77th as a sophomore and 97th as freshman.

Carrasco, now a senior, ran at state for Schuyler as a sophomore and was just two spots out of the medals in 17th. Bywater and Strain are making their first trips to Kearney. Fiala is a state veteran. He was on the 2018 Monarch squad that was 11th, the 2018 team that earned a trophy as the runners-up and the 2020 team that brought home the state championship.

Fiala and Strain run first at 1 p.m. in the boys Class D race. Dodds will run with the Class C boys at 1:30 p.m. Carrasco and Bywater represent Schuyler in the Class B race at 3:30. Lawrence and Class A wrap up the day at 4 p.m.

