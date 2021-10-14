A baker's dozen: Scotus girls back at state cross country

Scotus Central Catholic girls cross country kept the tradition alive on Thursday in Malcolm.

With a 12-year run of state meets on the line, the Shamrocks made it 13 with a third-place team finish that will have them in Kearney next Friday for the girls Class C race at 12:30 p.m.

Junior Whitney Klug and senior Liz Adamy led the way with top-15 finishes that added more hardware to a season that has seen that duo consistently improve.

Klug was ninth in a time of 22 minutes, 35.23 seconds while Adamy hit the line 15th at 22:59.33. Those two would have made it in individually thanks to those top-15 finishes, but their teammates are coming along as well.

"Whitney and Liz have been good leaders. They have tried to include everyone and make the season fun," coach Merlin Lahm said. "The other runners on the team have trained hard to get closer and closer to the times these two girls are expected to run in practice."

Full placings weren't available on Thursday night. However, times were available. Sophomore Josie Sliva came in with a time of 24:25.18, freshman Emma Klug posted a mark of 24:28.30 and senior Ruby Martinez ran 27:58.63.

Scotus had 62 team points and was 15 points clear of Wahoo in fourth.

"We thought weeks ago that the girls may be able to run third at districts," Lahm said. "At districts, we knew what teams posed a threat, but tried to focus on the goal of each individual running their fastest 5K time of the year. Three of our top four finishers were able to do that."

The Scotus boys scored 115 points and were sixth. None of the Shamrock boys came across 15th or better, meaning they're won't be a Scotus boys runner in Kearney for the first time since 2008.

"The boys have had a successful season. They are young, so we look for good things moving forward," Lahm said. "The varsity boy runners for us at districts are no older than a sophomore. Jude Maguire missed qualifying by one spot, finishing 16th. Four of the six varsity runners yesterday ran their fastest 5K time of the year."

The Lincoln Christian girls won the C-2 district with 16 points while Milford was the runner-up with 29. Milford freshman Lilly Kenning was the district champ by more than 30 seconds at 19:43.03.

The rest of the girls Class C field for state includes Douglas County West, Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Pierce, Wayne, Bloomfield-Wausa, Aurora, Minden, Boone Central, Sidney, Chadron and Broken Bow.

Milford won the boys C-2 district title on a total of 22 and the first, third, sixth, 12th and 14th-place runners. Sophomore Kaleb Eickhoff took the gold medal at 16:58.11, better than nine seconds ahead of the runner-up.

The rest of the goys state field includes Fort Calhoun, Arlington, Douglas County West, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Battle Creek, Pierce, Hartington, Minden, Aurora, Adams Central, Sidney, Broken Bow and Gothenburg.

Senior Morgann Johnson was sixth for the Boone Central girls in a time of 21:22.32 while freshman teammate KayLee Miller was 11th in 22:07.75.

