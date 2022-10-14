Area cross country: Four Cardinals, St. Francis' Garret Zach qualify for state

Boone Central saw four runners qualify for the NSAA Class C Cross Country Championships Thursday at the District C-3 meet at the Pierce Community Golf Course in Pierce.

The Cardinals qualified three boys, junior Giles Deeder and sophomores Logan Spence and Zander Jarecki, for the state meet. The three Cardinals secured the final three individual qualifying spots.

Deeder placed 13th with a time of 18 minutes, 19.63 seconds. Spence and Jarecki finished 14th and 15th, respectively, separated by just 0.42 seconds.

In the girls race, freshman Kassidy Beister qualified for the state meet with a 13th-place time of 22:11.62.

The quarter will make its debut at state on Friday.

Humphrey Saint Francis senior Garret Zach will cap his career in Kearney, qualifying for state for the second time. In the District D-1 meet at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction, Zach recorded a time of 18:14.94, good for 10th place.

Zach raced in Kearney in 2020, posting a time of 19:51.90. On Sept. 26, the senior competed in the UNK Invite at Kearney Country Club. Zach ended the race in 25th place with a mark of 18:32.05.

The NSAA Cross Country Championships take place Friday at Kearney Country Club in Kearney. Zach will compete in the Class D boys run at noon. Deeder, Spencer and Jarecki run the course in the Class C boys race starting at 12:30 p.m. and Beister starts the Class C girls race at 1:30 p.m.