Area Cross Country: Lawrence medals, Adamy placed 19th

Columbus High's Noah Lawrence placed eighth at the Fremont Invite Thursday with a personal-best time of 16 minutes and 40.88 seconds. He finished about 14 seconds behind the winner. Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs.
Lawrence was the third-fastest junior in the race. In total, the Discoverers had four boys finish in the top-30. Alex Ienn finished 20th, Brandon Urkoski crossed the line 22nd and Carter Braun was 30th.
CHS finished fourth in the overall boys standings. The Discoverers were one second behind third-place Bennington.
In the girls race, Liberty Larsen was the first Discoverer to hit the line. She placed 25th with a time of 21:28.13. Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch and Maggie Luebbe crossed the line 30th, 31st and 32nd, respectively.
The CHS girls finished fifth in the team standings behind Fremont, Elkhorn South, Bennington and Papillion-La Vista.
"This meet was a very tough meet for both the boys and girls with two of the top teams in the state in both the boys and girls races," CHS head coach Stacy Smith said. "I was very pleased with all of our kids' efforts today. Keep working hard and staying healthy are needed for us to continue to improve and reach our goals."
Adamy tops Shamrocks
Scotus Central Catholic raced in the Wahoo Invite. In the girls race, Liz Adamy and Whitney Klug posted top-20 times. Adamy finished in 19th with a time of 23:28.56. Klug was right behind her in 20th at 24:09.10.
Serena Swiatek finished in 26th, Ruby Martinez placed 42nd and Lily Dohmen was 47th for the Shamrocks in a fifth-place team result. Blair won the team trophy with its top four scoring runners inside the top 10. The Bears edged out Platteview in points 22-37.
Jude Maguire paced the boys race for the Shamrocks with a 23rd-place finish. He finished the race with a time of 19:02.29.
Kamren Kudron placed 26th and Caleb Schumacher finished in 28th as Scotus finished sixth in the team standings. Ian Karges was 43rd, Alex Medina 47th and Jackson Heng 52nd.
Elkhorn Mount Michael took the boys trophy with three of its four scoring runners inside the top 10 and a 31-point total. That figure edged Blair by two points.
