Area Cross Country: Lawrence medals, Adamy placed 19th

Columbus High's Noah Lawrence placed eighth at the Fremont Invite Thursday with a personal-best time of 16 minutes and 40.88 seconds. He finished about 14 seconds behind the winner. Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs.

Lawrence was the third-fastest junior in the race. In total, the Discoverers had four boys finish in the top-30. Alex Ienn finished 20th, Brandon Urkoski crossed the line 22nd and Carter Braun was 30th.

CHS finished fourth in the overall boys standings. The Discoverers were one second behind third-place Bennington.

In the girls race, Liberty Larsen was the first Discoverer to hit the line. She placed 25th with a time of 21:28.13. Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch and Maggie Luebbe crossed the line 30th, 31st and 32nd, respectively.

The CHS girls finished fifth in the team standings behind Fremont, Elkhorn South, Bennington and Papillion-La Vista.

"This meet was a very tough meet for both the boys and girls with two of the top teams in the state in both the boys and girls races," CHS head coach Stacy Smith said. "I was very pleased with all of our kids' efforts today. Keep working hard and staying healthy are needed for us to continue to improve and reach our goals."

Adamy tops Shamrocks