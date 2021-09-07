Area cross county: CHS places second at Boone Central Invite

Columbus High cross county had a strong showing Friday at the Boone Central invite.

The boys and girls team finished second in the team standings and Noah Lawrence won the boys race by 12 seconds with a time of 17 minutes and 27.51 seconds.

Elsewhere, Lakeview raced Friday in Schuyler as Cherish Moore and Eli Escen finished their respective races in the top-20.

Boone Central Invite

The Discoverers had five boys place in the top-16. Brandon Urkoski finished seventh with a time of 18:25.34 and Heath Dahlke was two spots behind him as he crossed the finish line at 18:28.60.

Alex Ienn and Ashton Koch finished 15th and 16th, respectively, as Columbus was second behind Norfolk Catholic in the boys standings. The Knights edged out the Discoverers by nearly 18 seconds in combined marks and in points 20-31. Norfolk Catholic's scoring runners were all inside the top 10.

In the girls race, Columbus had four runners in the top-15. Liberty Larsen posted a team-best time of 22:12.13, about two minutes behind the winner, for 11th place.

Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch finished 12th and 13th, respectively, and Maggie Luebbe placed 15th.