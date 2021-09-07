Area cross county: CHS places second at Boone Central Invite

Columbus High cross county had a strong showing Friday at the Boone Central invite.
The boys and girls team finished second in the team standings and Noah Lawrence won the boys race by 12 seconds with a time of 17 minutes and 27.51 seconds.
Elsewhere, Lakeview raced Friday in Schuyler as Cherish Moore and Eli Escen finished their respective races in the top-20.
Boone Central Invite
The Discoverers had five boys place in the top-16. Brandon Urkoski finished seventh with a time of 18:25.34 and Heath Dahlke was two spots behind him as he crossed the finish line at 18:28.60.
Alex Ienn and Ashton Koch finished 15th and 16th, respectively, as Columbus was second behind Norfolk Catholic in the boys standings. The Knights edged out the Discoverers by nearly 18 seconds in combined marks and in points 20-31. Norfolk Catholic's scoring runners were all inside the top 10.
In the girls race, Columbus had four runners in the top-15. Liberty Larsen posted a team-best time of 22:12.13, about two minutes behind the winner, for 11th place.
Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch finished 12th and 13th, respectively, and Maggie Luebbe placed 15th.
The Discoverers finished second in the team standings. Wayne won the meet by 1 minute and 13 seconds in combined time and with 26 points to 51 for CHS.
Scotus had two boys place in the top-20 in Jude Maguire and Kamren Kudron. Maguire finished with a time of 18:56.18 for 14th place and Koch crossed the finish in 20th at 19:22.25.
The Shamrock boys finished in fifth place behind the Knights, Discoverers, Pierce and Hastings.
The Scotus girls finished in seventh as Whitney Klug came in with the best time of 22:52.63 for 16th place. Liz Adamy finished 25th at 23:50.59.
Boone Central was seventh in the boys race and ninth in the girls race. Harrison Dodds had the best finish for the Cardinals as he placed 19th. Morgann Johnson was the highest girls finisher in 22nd place.
Twin River's Jackson Strain finished 13th in the boys, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Preister placed 38th.
Saint Edward finished 11th in the boys standings. Trevin Mowrey placed a team-best 74th.
On the girls side, HLHF's Christina Brandl placed 38th with a time of 24:58.35 and Saint Edward's Skyelar Sindelar finished in 58th.
Schuyler Invite
Lakeview raced at the Schuyler Invite Friday. Cherish Moore was the highest-performing Viking with a 14th-place finish in the girls event. She finished with a time of 24:43.52.
Eli Escen had the best placement in the boys event as he took 20th with a time of 20:07.43.
Elizabeth Miller placed 30th with a time of 26:50.53 in the girls race. Jack Burns placed 43rd, Trey Hill in 45th, Pablo Tellez in 48th and Rory Korte in 50th as Lakeview finished eight in the final boys team standings.
