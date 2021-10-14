 Skip to main content
Back-to-back: Noah Lawrence qualifies for state again

  • Updated
  • 0
Noah Lawrence

Columbus High junior Noah Lawrence shows off his runner-up medal on Thursday in Lincoln. Lawrence qualified for the state meet for the second year in a row.

Columbus High's Noah Lawrence will be running in Kearney for the second straight year as the Discoverer junior cross country runner qualified for state Thursday at the Class A-1 district meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

Lawrence finished runner-up with a time of 17 minutes and 1.18 seconds. He finished about three seconds behind Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa for the fastest time of the day.

Last year at the Class A state meet, Lawrence finished in 24th place with a time of 16:42.10. It was the third-fastest time posted by a sophomore.

"Noah ran a smart race," Columbus High head Stacy Smith said. "He hung around in a pack of eight throughout the race until the last 200 meters, where he kicked it in."

The Discoverer boys and girls team each finished in fifth place. A top-three finish is needed to qualify for state as a group.

In the boys race, Brandon Urkoski finished less than a second out of a spot at state. He placed 16th with a time of 17:45. Heath Dahlke ran the race in 18:23 for the third-fastest time by a Discoverer.

Alexa Matulka and Jordyn Stempek posted personal record times. Matulka completed the run in 22:38 as she bested her record time by 35 seconds. Stempek beat her best time by 45 seconds as she clocked in at 22:56.

"The girls did a good job competing today," Smith said. "We finished fifth as a team, but closed the gap on teams that have been beating us all year. Overall, I was really happy with how the kids competed today."

The Class A boys cross country meet is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Kearney Country Club.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

