Back-to-back: Noah Lawrence qualifies for state again

Columbus High's Noah Lawrence will be running in Kearney for the second straight year as the Discoverer junior cross country runner qualified for state Thursday at the Class A-1 district meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

Lawrence finished runner-up with a time of 17 minutes and 1.18 seconds. He finished about three seconds behind Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa for the fastest time of the day.

Last year at the Class A state meet, Lawrence finished in 24th place with a time of 16:42.10. It was the third-fastest time posted by a sophomore.

"Noah ran a smart race," Columbus High head Stacy Smith said. "He hung around in a pack of eight throughout the race until the last 200 meters, where he kicked it in."

The Discoverer boys and girls team each finished in fifth place. A top-three finish is needed to qualify for state as a group.

In the boys race, Brandon Urkoski finished less than a second out of a spot at state. He placed 16th with a time of 17:45. Heath Dahlke ran the race in 18:23 for the third-fastest time by a Discoverer.

Alexa Matulka and Jordyn Stempek posted personal record times. Matulka completed the run in 22:38 as she bested her record time by 35 seconds. Stempek beat her best time by 45 seconds as she clocked in at 22:56.

"The girls did a good job competing today," Smith said. "We finished fifth as a team, but closed the gap on teams that have been beating us all year. Overall, I was really happy with how the kids competed today."

The Class A boys cross country meet is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Kearney Country Club.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.