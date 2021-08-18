Back together: Brock reacclimates himself with Lakeview cross country

"He (Rodriguez) hasn't been doing a lot of training through the summer because he was working, but he came back now and I'm excited to have him back. He'll (Rodriguez) be a good leader for us," Brock said. "I have two freshmen boys (Eschen and Henk) that placed in almost all the eighth grade meets toward the front of the pack. I have a sophomore boy (Burns) that did pretty well. He moved right into varsity last year as a freshman. I think we're going have some depth on the boys side."

Brock said that as the season progresses, he expects the boys team to keep improving. However, unlike the boys team, Brock has more to consider in terms of depth for the girls squad.

Cherish Moore is back after lettering last year, but behind her the team lacks experience and numbers. As the season draws near, the coaching staff has ramped up its efforts to spark interest and draw in newcomers.

The certainty is Moore, whom Brock expects to build onto a strong season last fall.

"Cherish Moore was really coming on last year. That's our returning letterman and I think she can be really if she keeps improving," he said. "She worked through the summer and ran with us before she would go to her job. I'm excited for what she's going to be able to do if she keeps improving."