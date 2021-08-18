Back together: Brock reacclimates himself with Lakeview cross country

Columbus Lakeview cross country coach James Brock is looking forward to the fall high school season after being apart from his team most of last year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his career outside the school, Brock was limited in his ability to have physical contact with the athletes. Assistant coach Drew Ahlers helped gather the team together last year in Brock's absence, but it just wasn't the same.
"With my circumstance of not being in the school last year, I was not able to even attend a lot of our activities," Brock said. "With the mask mandates and everything, it was just really hard for me to make contact with some of the kids I normally would have."
This summer, Brock has had open running days since June with a good turnout of freshmen and sophomores. While some of the upperclassmen couldn't make it to those runs, he expects them to be ready for the start of the season.
Summer jobs, some that required an early wakeup call and long hours, prevented most of the juniors and seniors from participating. Although that left many on their own to train, Brock knows they did what was necessary to round into form
On the boys team, Angel Rodriguez looks likely to seize the top spot with incoming sophomore Jack Burns back and the addition of two freshmen in Eli Eschen and Kenden Henk also part of the mix.
"He (Rodriguez) hasn't been doing a lot of training through the summer because he was working, but he came back now and I'm excited to have him back. He'll (Rodriguez) be a good leader for us," Brock said. "I have two freshmen boys (Eschen and Henk) that placed in almost all the eighth grade meets toward the front of the pack. I have a sophomore boy (Burns) that did pretty well. He moved right into varsity last year as a freshman. I think we're going have some depth on the boys side."
Brock said that as the season progresses, he expects the boys team to keep improving. However, unlike the boys team, Brock has more to consider in terms of depth for the girls squad.
Cherish Moore is back after lettering last year, but behind her the team lacks experience and numbers. As the season draws near, the coaching staff has ramped up its efforts to spark interest and draw in newcomers.
The certainty is Moore, whom Brock expects to build onto a strong season last fall.
"Cherish Moore was really coming on last year. That's our returning letterman and I think she can be really if she keeps improving," he said. "She worked through the summer and ran with us before she would go to her job. I'm excited for what she's going to be able to do if she keeps improving."
Brock said his expectations for every upcoming season haven't changed much over the years. More important than the meet results, he hopes his team will continue to run after their years of competition are over and stay healthy and strong. He also wants to instill high moral character in all his runners
"If we don't win tons of races, everybody comes back and they're excited about how hard they've worked and how much they've improved through the season, then I'm satisfied with that," he said. "We always want to do better. We always want to collect all the medals, but sometimes that doesn't happen. That doesn't mean it isn't a successful season if you bond with the kids, try to make them a better citizen and a better student."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.