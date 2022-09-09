Badstieber, Brezenski, Maguire medal at Wahoo, three Discoverers medal in Fremont

Columbus High competed in the Fremont Invite Thursday morning with Noah Lawrence, Alex Ienn and Hannah Kropatsch earning medals. As a team, the Discoverer boys placed third and the girls finished in sixth.

Lawrence completed the race with the sixth-fastest time overall. The senior posted a time of 16 minutes, 22.40 seconds. Fremont's Juan Gonzalez won the race in 15:45.22. Elkhorn South's Luke Johnson and Gonzalez posted times of under 16 minutes.

Ienn crossed the line in ninth place with a time of 16:57.18. Heath Dahlke clocked in at 17:26.72 for 20th place. Erick Alarcon and Noah Edwards finished in 24th and 25th, respectively. Columbus head coach Stacy Smith said she believes it's the first time it had five runners under 18 minutes in a single meet.

Kropatsch was the lone Discoverer girl to earn a medal at Fremont. She ran the race in 20:55.11 for 14th. Papillion-La Vista freshman Alexis Chadek was first across the line at 20:01.91. Hailey Kropatsch placed 17th at 21:07.06. All the girls runners, including Melissa Gomez, Emma Dunn and Citlaly Ramirez, posted personal-best times.

"I thought all the kids ran well today," Smith said. "The times were fast and all the kids competed at a very high level."

Wahoo Invite

Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic ran at the Wahoo Invite Thursday in hot conditions. Emma Brezenski and Jude Maguire medaled for the Shamrocks and Elle Badstieber was the lone medalist for the Vikings.

In the girls race, Badstieber placed seventh with a time of 24:22.36. The freshman has now medaled in all three meets this season. Brezenski posted a time of 24:33.32 for her first medal of the season.

Addi Schumacher and Josie Sliva just missed a medal for Scotus, finishing the race in 16th and 17th. Schumacher's time was 26:34.91 and Sliva crossed the line at 26:55.49.

Hannah Ogan was the second Lady Vike to complete the race at 28:46.45. She ended the race in 25th. Elizabeth Miller and Romy Schatz placed 31st and 33rd, respectively, as the Lakeview girls placed fifth in the team standings.

Maguire medaled for the second straight meet, placing 13th with a time of 19:21.52. Kamren Kudron just missed out on a medal with a 16th-place mark of 19:39.22. Caleb Schumacher ended in 21st and Logan Erickson completed the race in 28th. The Shamrocks finished fourth in the team standings.

"We are very proud of the effort our runners gave at this meet. It was a new course and it was very difficult," Shamrocks co-head coach Amy Sokol said. "Plus, the extreme heat conditions made it a challenge. The runners ran mentally tough."

Eli Escen posted the fastest time for Lakeview at 21:33.29, good for 37th. Levi Moore and Levi Letjuluche ended the day in 54th and 58th, respectively. Lakeview was 12th in the team standings.