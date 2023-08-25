Columbus High, Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic kick off their cross country seasons this week looking to qualify both teams for the state meet.

The Vikings get underway Friday at the Grand Island Northwest Invite while the Discoverers and Shamrocks square off in a dual Saturday morning at Central Community College.

Lakeview

For the first time in four years, Lakeview qualified individual runners for the state cross country meet last season.

Junior Eli Escen and sophomore Elle Badstieber will look to lead both teams to Kearney.

The Lakeview boys return five runners who competed at districts last year while the girls team returns three.

"We've had a really good preseason. We're definitely physically and mentally ahead of where we were last year at this same time," Vikings head coach Dave Licari said. "The kids that are back know what to expect because it was their first year having me as a head coach. I think the kids that are out for the first time are mentally tough. We've had some challenging workouts. I'm excited this year because we're just a little bit more experienced."

Escen earned his spot at state after crossing the line in 12th at districts. In Kearney, he placed 62nd at state last season posting a time of 18 minutes, 50.8 seconds.

"I'm confident that I'll have a really good season, the team will have a really good season and focusing on making a lot of goals and breaking a lot of personal records and maybe making it to state," Escen said.

Escen said he's a lot more conditioned this summer and he's pushing more in practices.

"I feel a lot more comfortable season. I've gone through two years. The freshman year was kind of hard because I was just getting started and sophomore year I felt a lot more comfortable," Escen said. "Now that I've gone through two years, I feel a lot more confident this season and ready to see how I'll perform this season."

Kenden Henk, Jack Burns, Levi Lutjelusche and Levi Moore all return after running at districts. Henk placed 30th and he enters his junior season. Burns and Lutjelusche enter the fall as seniors and Moore will be a sophomore.

"All five of those guys are definitely running ahead of where they were last year at this time," Licari said. "I'm really hoping for Kenden (Henk) to rebound because he was actually ahead of Eli (Escen) first part of the season last year and then he had a really bad stomach issue. Being past that, I'm looking for him to do some things.

"Levi Lutjelusche is just a mentally tough kid. He's had a really good preseason. Jack (Burns) has been running with him. Levi (Moore) puts in the work, runs a lot in the offseason so he's definitely got some potential to get going for us."

After not knowing what to expect before her first high school cross country season, Badstieber is looking to take the next step in her sophomore year.

"I'm really excited for this season," Badstieber said. "I know it's going to be a good one. Our team has been working really hard, so hopefully we can get some stuff done this season."

Just like Escen, Badstieber placed 12th at districts to earn a spot in Kearney. She finished the state meet in 72nd with a time of 23:29.7.

Badstieber said she's more prepared for what to expect this season now having ran most of the courses that are on this year's schedule.

"Definitely having the experience of going to state as a freshman is really going to help just knowing what it takes to get there and how hard you have to work and just being able to mentally prepare for that this season," Badstieber said. "Hopefully obviously to do better at state this year if I get there."

Junior Elizabeth Moore and senior Cherish Moore return looking to cut down on their times as the Lady Vikes expect to have a few runners emerge in their first varsity season.

"Easily the best first two weeks for her (Moore) out of those three years. She's just really looked good in practice. Been able to handle anything we've thrown out. I think with her a lot of is mental maturity," Licari said. "Taylor Greisen, it's her first year in cross and she's probably one of our most mentally tough kids. She'll fight through just about anything. Tessa Miller going into ninth grade, she has a lot of potential."

Scotus

The Shamrock boys team will look to break through after finishing just short of qualifying for state last year led by returning state qualifier Jude Maguire.

Maguire competed in Kearney at the state meet for the first time and finished 38th with a time of 18:18.2.

"I think I did great. After my sophomore year when I missed it by one spot, last year it was great to make state and get seventh at districts," Maguire said. "At state, I was hoping to place a bit higher, but I still think I ran well and I'm hoping that this year I can do more of the same and do even better at state."

Scotus boys return seniors Kamren Kudron, Logan Erickson, Alex Medina and Caleb Schumacher. All four ran at state alongside Maguire as the group finished two points back of Omaha Concordia for the last state qualifying spot.

Kudron placed 20th at districts with a time of 18:06.11 and Erickson finished in 29th.

"They're pretty motivated. Jude (Maguire), Kamren (Kudron) and Caleb (Schumacher) have been running especially well at practice," Shamrocks co-head coach Betsy Rall said. "Newcomer Sam Olmer coming out and he and Alex Medina have been running together and they're really making some strides to be the fourth finisher which is always important."

After last year's disappointment, Maguire discussed how the boys have used that as fuel for this season.

"We know this year we have to work a lot harder," Maguire said. "We're all like kids who are seniors and like one or two juniors, so we know that this year is like our last year so we know this year we'll push hard to make state and hopefully do well at state."

For the first time in 14 years, the Shamrock girls failed to qualify as a team to Kearney. They look to get back there this fall with a large returning group.

"It seemed like last year we struggled even getting a varsity roster and this year it's going to be very competitive," Scotus co-head coach Amy Sokol said. "The girls are really pushing each other and we've got newcomers Hannah Heinrich and Emilyn Kavan and she was junior high and out there. We've got Josie (Sliva), Sofia Karges is a new one, Mary Faltys and Mia Fehringer and Kate Hoffman. The girls team is going to be so competitive."

Josie Sliva enters this season as a senior leader on the girls team. She finished 24th at districts with a time of 22:20.34.

"I think I did pretty well last year," Sliva said. "I could've pushed myself a lot harder and I now know that this year, so that's what I'm kind of doing more this year. Just trying to enjoy it more in my last year."

Emma Brezenski, who crossed the district finish line in 22nd, is back for her sophomore season along with Addi Schumacher and Giselle Chilapa. Mary Faltys and Mia Fehringer are among a couple of the newcomers who could make an impact this season.

Sliva said she hopes to cap her high school cross country career with a trip to Kearney with the team.

"I'm excited for it because we're all just pushing each other this year and we all have somebody have motivation from, so it's really nice to have that team bond we have and be able to push each other each practice," Sliva said. "We have a goal where we want to get and we all want to get better."

Columbus

The Discoverers enter a new era after the graduation of state medalist Noah Lawrence. Columbus returns the majority of the girls team while the boys will look to see some younger runners step up.

Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch lead an experienced girls team. The two juniors finished districts in 29th and 32nd, respectively, last season.

"Probably the biggest growth is staying healthy and just getting those miles in and not being hurt," Hailey said.

Also returning on the girls team is seniors Liberty Larsen and Emma Dunn, junior Citlaly Ramirez and sophomores Melissa Gomez-Vazquez and Sam Hoskovec.

"The girls we're kind of lucky. We didn't graduate anybody. The girls we have coming back are motivated. They want to finish strong and have a good season. They kind of stayed about the same last year," Discoverers head coach Chris Sander said. "Had a few improvements in different races, didn't improve in some. They want to improve each week, which is a great mentality. We have a sophomore in Melissa Gomez who's had a really good summer. They kind of want to be pushed together, which is really nice."

The boys team will be led by senior Heath Dahlke, juniors Erick Alarcon and Daniel Rodriguez and sophomore Noah Edwards. Alarcon finished 27th at districts while Dahlke and Rodriguez placed 42nd and 46th, respectively.

"We got a group of guys here who are motivated. We have cohesiveness," Sander said. "We hold each other accountable. These guys are definitely hard workers. I don't have to do much."

Rodriguez posted a district time of 19:36.19 to finish his sophomore season. He described the steps he's taking to improve his time.

"Last season I wasn't as focused. I wasn't as locked in. I would be messing around at practice. Going into my track season and seeing all my times have been improving because I'm putting in the work and I want to put in the work now to get faster this season," Rodriguez said. "My goal is state. We'll see if it happens, but I'm just going to trust my coach, trust his training, listen to my body and just go out there and do my thing."

Dahlke claimed a state track and field medal in the spring as part of the 1600-meter relay. He said he hopes the confidence gained from the spring carries over into the cross country season.

"Last year was a bit of a bummer. Health was a big reason why I didn't so good, but this year I've been on top of my health so hopefully it won't be a factor this season," Dahlke said. "One of my goals for this season would be to go to state. I think that would be cool."