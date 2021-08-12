Boone Central cross country season includes a bit of mystery

Now that her older sister and Soto-Stopak have graduated, and due to low numbers overall, Boone Central enters the season as an unknown rather than a favorite.

"It affects us quite a bit because you don't have that medalist," Harris said. "There are a couple of girls we're trying to get out. There's a pair of sisters that we think could help us, but they haven't been to practice yet. I need school to start so I can see them more and try to get them out. If we had them and Alicia, maybe we could be in that mix.

"It'll be, maybe, nice for our girls not to have pressure each meet. Those expectations are good though, too."

Morgann Johnson was Boone Central's fifth best runner in Kearney, she and fellow senior Tessa Hamling, with the injury to Weeder, are the only returnees with state experience. Behind them, at least currently, are only four others.

"I'm looking forward to how the team will do without our varsity girls from last year," Johnson said. "I'm excited to see how we perform throughout the season. It's really different (not to be the favorite). There isn't as much pressure anymore. It's fun either way, but not being as focused on winning, it will be fun to find out what we become.