Boone Central cross country season includes a bit of mystery

After four championships in seven years, and two repeats, Boone Central cross country coach Justin Harris knows the questions he'll be asked at the start of every season.
Can the Cardinal girls do it again?
Although it's a question he's become familiar with, there are always several factors to consider other than the overall goal of the season. That was the case in each of the championship years and remains so this year for a team that's not the same kind of a favorite it has been recently.
While everyone around the program tends to have their gaze fixed on the end of the season, those in it have their concentration set firmly on what happens between then and now.
Boone Central graduated half of its state lineup from a year ago, making a threepeat much more difficult. Additionally, the Cardinal girls have fewer proven runners than in the past, fewer proven runners overall and will be without one of the expected contributors due to injury. The boys, who have gone two years without qualifying as a team, feel that potential is well within reach.
Overall, there is a little bit more mystery as to what's going to happen on the course over the next 10 weeks. As much fun as it is to raise a trophy in Kearney at the end, the uncertainty of who the Cardinals are makes the process of getting there just as much, if not more, enjoyable.
"It is exciting not to know what to expect. We won't prepare much different. We'll hope that girls can step up, and if girls don't have as good of a meet, someone can step up for them," Harris said. "It will be a different mix, but it'll be fun to see what happens."
Boone Central claimed the Class C crown last fall with a group that included two teammates that had been a part of state each year of their career. Jordan Soto-Stopak and Samantha Weeder matched the accomplishments of their older sisters by leading Cardinal runners to a second straight title.
Christina Soto-Stopak and Jessica Weeder helped earn the school its first cross country championship in 2014 then did it again the next season. However, their last title came as juniors. Jordan and Samantha rode off into the sunset with a trophy as seniors.
That duo also put together a total of six individual medals. Soto-Stopak won hardware each year - sixth as a freshman, runner-up as a sophomore, third as a junior and third again as a senior. Weeder was third as a freshman and 13th as a sophomore. She missed her junior year with an injury then came back last fall and was 22nd in Kearney.
Her younger sister, Alicia, was set to be the heir apparent of leadership on the team thanks to her seventh-place state finish as a sophomore. But a torn ACL during basketball in June will relegate her to team cheerleader instead of competitor.
Now that her older sister and Soto-Stopak have graduated, and due to low numbers overall, Boone Central enters the season as an unknown rather than a favorite.
"It affects us quite a bit because you don't have that medalist," Harris said. "There are a couple of girls we're trying to get out. There's a pair of sisters that we think could help us, but they haven't been to practice yet. I need school to start so I can see them more and try to get them out. If we had them and Alicia, maybe we could be in that mix.
"It'll be, maybe, nice for our girls not to have pressure each meet. Those expectations are good though, too."
Morgann Johnson was Boone Central's fifth best runner in Kearney, she and fellow senior Tessa Hamling, with the injury to Weeder, are the only returnees with state experience. Behind them, at least currently, are only four others.
"I'm looking forward to how the team will do without our varsity girls from last year," Johnson said. "I'm excited to see how we perform throughout the season. It's really different (not to be the favorite). There isn't as much pressure anymore. It's fun either way, but not being as focused on winning, it will be fun to find out what we become.
"...I'm really excited for the boys and what they can do. They've provided us a lot of support the last two years, and it'll be nice to give that back."
The boys have more than 20 members that are vying for the top six. They were last in Kearney in 2018 when three sophomores and three freshmen put together a 10th place team finish.
Each of the past two years, Bradley Schindel and Harrison Dodds have qualified individually. Schindel was 23rd as a junior and 26th as a senior. Dodds went from 77th as a sophomore to 71st as a junior.
"It's going to be really competitive for who's on varsity," Harris said. "There are three or four who look to be consistent. The last two to three spots may change who those guys are every week. There's going to be a lot of guys in the mix. That's going to be exciting for us to watch on the other side now."
Harris can't say whether or not there's enough to aim at winning meets, but the competition in practice should force the boys to step up their efforts. It's a good situation to have regardless of what it produces in the final team standings.
"I think we can compete for the top four, it'll just come down to how we run if we can break into the top three or runner-up or more," Harris said.
Dodds will likely set the pace for the team. Isaac Potmesil missed last year due to injury but has looked solid this summer and in early training sessions. That duo looks to be the top two each time on the course. The rest is up to who wants to seize the opportunity.
"I think we can compete depending on who's in our district," Harris said. "It depends on where we're placed and how we improve throughout the year. I think we feel good about our top two runners. Hopefully we have a lot of guys fighting for that third and fourth spot."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.