Cardinal boys aim for continued rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boone Central boys cross country returned to state for a second straight year in 2019 following back-to-back seasons without a representative in Kearney.

The Cardinals had qualified the team twice and sent three others between 2012-2015 before they were shut out in 2016 and 2017. Though they were unable to send the whole group last fall, several members from the 2018 team that ran on the course at UNK remain in the program.

Two of those are senior Bradley Schindel and junior Harrison Dodds. Schindel was 23rd at state last season; Dodds took 77th.

That duo and a handful of others look to improve on a fifth-place showing at the district meet a year ago. Schindel (4th) and Dodds (12th) were both inside the top 15 at Pierce but Boone Central was 16 points away from O'Neill in the final team qualifying position.

Making that next step means more consistency from the next four runners. However, the return of senior Johnny Lindgren should cut that number down to three.

After a year away from the sport, the two-time state medalist returns for his senior season. He was 15th as a sophomore with a time of 17:47.4 and fifth as a freshman with a mark of 17:29.2.

Schindel ran a 17:41 as the top Boone Central finisher a year ago.