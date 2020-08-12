Cardinal boys aim for continued rise

Boone Central boys cross country returned to state for a second straight year in 2019 following back-to-back seasons without a representative in Kearney.
The Cardinals had qualified the team twice and sent three others between 2012-2015 before they were shut out in 2016 and 2017. Though they were unable to send the whole group last fall, several members from the 2018 team that ran on the course at UNK remain in the program.
Two of those are senior Bradley Schindel and junior Harrison Dodds. Schindel was 23rd at state last season; Dodds took 77th.
That duo and a handful of others look to improve on a fifth-place showing at the district meet a year ago. Schindel (4th) and Dodds (12th) were both inside the top 15 at Pierce but Boone Central was 16 points away from O'Neill in the final team qualifying position.
Making that next step means more consistency from the next four runners. However, the return of senior Johnny Lindgren should cut that number down to three.
After a year away from the sport, the two-time state medalist returns for his senior season. He was 15th as a sophomore with a time of 17:47.4 and fifth as a freshman with a mark of 17:29.2.
Schindel ran a 17:41 as the top Boone Central finisher a year ago.
"Harrison is probably ahead of where he was going into last season, and he made big improvements throughout the year. We're hoping that happens again," coach Justin Smith said. "Having Lindgren back, a two-time state medalist, will also, hopefully, help springboard our boys to state this season."
Behind that duo and Dodds is a group of four or five from which the remained of the lineup will be formed. With fewer open spots than a year ago, Harris is counting on a competitive fall camp that will force the rest of the team to be at its best.
"I think we have seven or eight guys that are competing for our six spots," he said. "We'll see how it goes the first couple of meets and see who's at where they need to be."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
