Carter Braun signs to run at Buena Vista, exceeded his own expectations

When Carter Braun entered Columbus High School, he didn't expect to have a varsity sports success. Four years later, Braun has lettered in three sports, cross country, wrestling and track and field. On April 20, he signed to run cross county and track at Buena Vista University.

"I'm very excited overall," Braun said. "Excited for the opportunity to be able to just go compete at the next level, just advance my academics and athletics overall. Really a good experience."

As he heads towards the finish line of high school sports career, Braun said it's been a successful career as he reflected on all he's achieved.

"A lot more accomplished than I thought I would be coming into high school. I didn't think I would ever letter in cross country, lettered twice. We almost made it to state," Braun said. "Wrestling, I never thought I would really crack varsity, but I ended up being a state qualifier twice and just missing medaling this year. Then track, I've been varsity pretty much since freshman year, so didn't really expect that come."

The thread that's been tied to Braun's success has been his tireless work ethic. It started when he began wrestling in kindergarten.

"I was terrible. I didn't win any matches my first two years, but my Dad kept telling me like if you keep working hard, you'll eventually get there," Braun said. "I wasn't really good, maybe eighth grade it started clicking and obviously sophomore year, I got good at wrestling and then that overall transitioned everything else, but that hard work ethic from wrestling got me to state two years and it's making me work hard on the track, on the course, everything."

Discoverers track and field head coach Scott Bethune said he's seen Braun's times and marks improve every single year because of his work ethic.

"He's never satisfied with what he does," Bethune said. "He always wants to improve. He's always looking and trying to improve himself."

Columbus High cross country head coach Stacy Smith described Braun as a role model and a leader.

"He would always step up take the warm-up, 'OK, you're leading the warm-up today. Let's go. We got things to do.' He got things going, he got things done," Smith said. "When we told kids you got to help carry things to the bus, he made sure everything was out there. It was like having another coach on the team."

Braun said he really wanted to play sports in college. Buena Vista reached out to him and expressed interest in him running both sports.

"I was looking to do both because I just really liked the team environment that comes with cross country," he said. "I actually like running track more overall, but just the team aspect of cross country ... I really love doing the track, cross country for that."

Braun said running cross country will give him a good base heading into the track and field season as he'll be more fit.

However, before Braun heads to college, he has unfinished business with the remainder of the high school track season. Braun is a key member of the 1600 and 3200-meter relay teams and is looking to qualify for state for the first time. Bethune said that's really pushed him this season.

"His goal is to get down to state track. That's eluded him. It's really tough, but he doesn't let it wear on him. He makes it a motivator, so that just drives him every single day to get to Omaha and that's where we want to get him," Bethune said. "It'll be disappointing for us as a coaching staff if we don't get him there in May, but we know that if he doesn't, he's done everything he could do to get there."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

