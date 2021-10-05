CHS girls place third, boys fourth at Columbus Invite

It was home sweet home for Columbus High cross country runners Hannah Kropatsch, Liberty Larsen and Hailey Kropatsch as they all set personal record times at Friday's Columbus Invite at Lutjelusche Course.

The trio placed in the top-11 and helped the Discoverer girls place third in the final team standings behind Norfolk and Fremont.

Hannah finished sixth with a time of 21 minutes and 24.79 seconds. Larsen completed the meet in 10th with a time of 21:28.77 and Hailey was 11th as she finished 0.35 seconds behind Larsen.

"Hannah Kropatsch, Liberty Larsen and Hailey Kropatsch continue to drop time," CHS head coach Stacy Smith said. "All three of these girls had personal record times on our course, which I would consider to be one of the more difficult courses in the state."

Maggie Luebbe placed 23rd, Grace Holys finished 30th, Alexa Matulka ended in 37th and Amy Hernandez completed the meet in 39th.

Noah Lawrence paced the boys team as he was the fastest Discoverer at 17:23.07, good for 13th place. Brandon Urkoski, Alex Ienn and Heath Dahlke finished 17th, 18th and 19th, respectively as the Discoverers completed the meet in fourth behind Fremont, Norfolk and Grand Island.