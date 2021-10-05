CHS girls place third, boys fourth at Columbus Invite

It was home sweet home for Columbus High cross country runners Hannah Kropatsch, Liberty Larsen and Hailey Kropatsch as they all set personal record times at Friday's Columbus Invite at Lutjelusche Course.
The trio placed in the top-11 and helped the Discoverer girls place third in the final team standings behind Norfolk and Fremont.
Hannah finished sixth with a time of 21 minutes and 24.79 seconds. Larsen completed the meet in 10th with a time of 21:28.77 and Hailey was 11th as she finished 0.35 seconds behind Larsen.
"Hannah Kropatsch, Liberty Larsen and Hailey Kropatsch continue to drop time," CHS head coach Stacy Smith said. "All three of these girls had personal record times on our course, which I would consider to be one of the more difficult courses in the state."
Maggie Luebbe placed 23rd, Grace Holys finished 30th, Alexa Matulka ended in 37th and Amy Hernandez completed the meet in 39th.
Noah Lawrence paced the boys team as he was the fastest Discoverer at 17:23.07, good for 13th place. Brandon Urkoski, Alex Ienn and Heath Dahlke finished 17th, 18th and 19th, respectively as the Discoverers completed the meet in fourth behind Fremont, Norfolk and Grand Island.
"Noah Lawrence tried a little different strategy and maybe didn't run, timewise, as well as he has been, but overall had a good race," Smith said. "Alex Ienn continues to drop time and gain confidence as well."
Eric Alarcon ended in 30th, Carter Braun was 34th and Cooper Duranski ended the meet in 36th.
Scotus at UNK Invite
The Shamrocks competed at the UNK Invite on Sept. 27 in a field that featured 37 different schools and 301 runners in the Class C boys race and 28 teams and 187 runners in the girls race.
In the girls race, Liz Adamy posted the fastest time for Scotus at 23:29.50 for 38th-place and Whitney Klug finished in 55th with a time of 24:18.70.
The Shamrock girls placed 18th overall as Emma Klug placed 119th, Serena Swiatek ended in 128th and Josie Sliva completed the meet in 132nd.
The boys were led by Jude Maguire, who finished in 83rd place with a time of 20:06.80. Caleb Schumacher placed 103rd with a time of 20:33.30, and Kamren Kudron and Logan Erickson finished back-to-back in 133rd and 134th, respectively.
Scotus finished 21st in the boys team standings as Ian Karges ended the meet in 153rd, Alex Medina was 157th, Jackson Heng finished 188th and Madden Saenz completed the meet in 190th place.
St. Edward at West Holt Invite
Skyelar Sindelar led the Beavers at Monday's West Holt Invite with a 25th-place finish and a time of 27:51.50. Yoselin Herrera-Frias, Lydia and Rebekah Ketelsen completed the meet in 33rd, 34th and 35th place, respectively, as St. Edward finished seventh in the girls team standings.
The St. Edward boys also placed seventh as were paced by Trevin Mowrey, who posted the fastest time of 21:56.18 and finished in 34th place.
Payton Fitchner completed the meet in 38th, Cristo Irineo Pioquinto was 41st, Conor Laska placed 42nd and Josiah Ketelsen ended in 67th.
