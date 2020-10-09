Columbus XC competes in first HAC meet

Columbus High cross country competed in one of the most stacked races it will see all season outside of the state meet when the Discoverers ran in the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Thursday in Kearney.

The boys and girls teams both finished in eighth place out of 12 teams.

"All of our runners competed really, really well today in some tough conditions," head coach Dave Licari said. "Some ran their fastest time of the year today. All of the kids are getting to where they will be at their peak for either the district meet next Thursday. "(HAC) will be the toughest meet of the year outside of the state meet, that includes the district meet next Thursday."

Freshman Maggie Luebbe led the girls with a 28th-place finish with a time of 21 minutes, 33 seconds.

Freshman Liberty Larsen placed 33rd with a 21:43, senior Trinity Tuls came in 57th with a 23:49, junior Amy Hernandez finished in 61st with a 24:11, junior Jenna Warner took 65th with a 24:33 and junior Grace Holys ran a 25:42 for 74th.

Sophomore Noah Lawrence placed 17th with a time of 17:30 to lead the CHS boys.