Columbus XC competes in first HAC meet

Columbus High cross country competed in one of the most stacked races it will see all season outside of the state meet when the Discoverers ran in the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Thursday in Kearney.
The boys and girls teams both finished in eighth place out of 12 teams.
"All of our runners competed really, really well today in some tough conditions," head coach Dave Licari said. "Some ran their fastest time of the year today. All of the kids are getting to where they will be at their peak for either the district meet next Thursday. "(HAC) will be the toughest meet of the year outside of the state meet, that includes the district meet next Thursday."
Freshman Maggie Luebbe led the girls with a 28th-place finish with a time of 21 minutes, 33 seconds.
Freshman Liberty Larsen placed 33rd with a 21:43, senior Trinity Tuls came in 57th with a 23:49, junior Amy Hernandez finished in 61st with a 24:11, junior Jenna Warner took 65th with a 24:33 and junior Grace Holys ran a 25:42 for 74th.
Sophomore Noah Lawrence placed 17th with a time of 17:30 to lead the CHS boys.
Senior Joe McFarland came in 22nd with a 17:40, junior Brandon Urkoski finished 54th with a 18:46, junior Carter Braun placed in 66th with a 19:11, sophomore Alex Ienn took 78th with a 20:10, sophomore Cooper Duranski ran a 20:13 for 79th and sophomore Jed Johnson came in 81st with a 20:23.
Fremont dominated both the boys and girls races, taking home both team titles.
Lincoln Southwest junior Bri Rinn won the girls race with a 19:19, and Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot won the boys race with a 16:07.
Columbus will be in action next on Thursday at the A-4 district meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The other teams in Columbus High's district are Creighton Prep, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk and Omaha Westside.
The top three teams and top 15 individual runners in each district will qualify for state.
Last year, only McFarland qualified for state. The girls haven't had a state qualifier since 2016 when CHS went as a team.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
