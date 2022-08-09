Dave Licari leads young Lakeview cross country team into new season

Lakeview cross country enters the 2022 season with an expanded group of runners and a new head coach in Dave Licari. Licari coached cross country at Columbus High for over two decades. He replaced James Brock, who retired after last season.

Licari enters this fall having already worked with the Lakeview runners in cross country and track last season.

"I know at the beginning of last summer, I called coach Brock and just asked if I can volunteer and he said that would be great," Licari said. "At that time, I didn't know he was going to resign or anything like that, but it just gave me an opportunity to get to know all the kids and work with them."

Licari will be joined by assistants McKenna Dodd and Amy Eisenmenger. All three teach at Lakeview, which wasn't the case last year as Brock was not a school employee. That at times made it difficult for the athletes to keep contact with the coaches and to recruit new runners to the team.

"It really helps because if we have any questions, you don't have to wait until after school," Vikings junior Jack Burns said. "They can help you during school as well and you already know some of the teachers too."

Lakeview's cross country team is larger than last year. After only having four girls last year with three returning in junior Cherish Moore and sophomores Elizabeth Miller and Abigail Gomez, Licari said it'll have about 10-12 girls this year.

On the boys team, Burns returns alongside sophomores Kendon Henk and Eli Escen to lead a group of about 7-10 boys.

"We're going to be young, but I think there's some definite potential. Things will be just a little different anytime you get a new coach in," Licari said. "Practices are a little bit different and things just change a little bit, hopefully for the better. Just a great group of kids."

Moore said she can already feel the competition in practice within the girls team.

"It's easier and harder for me at the same time because I realize I'm not as fast as some of them, but it also pushes me hard," Moore said.

Licari said the girls runners did a great job last season, but he said they really weren't competing in practice because there was only four of them. They knew they had their spot locked up.

"I think sometimes for most people, no matter how hard you work or how hard of a worker you are, you're not going quite as hard if you know you got that spot," Licari said. "I think we have some incoming freshmen that have some potential. They were solid in junior high, but most of our junior high races are between 1.2 and 1.8 miles, so for the most part, they're going to be running twice as far. They're a little bit mature, so hopefully that'll even out."

Moore said her goal is to increase her placements and decrease her time. Last year, she placed 14th at the Schuyler Invite with a time of 24 minutes, 43.52 seconds.

"I know she medaled at the Schuyler Invite last year and that would be a goal I have for her, as well is to maybe medal in a couple more meets," Licari said. "Her biggest thing is just injury. Just a little nagging injuries here and there. If we can stay away from those, that would really help."

For the boys, Escen and Henk return as the top two runners. Licari said they've been consistent with their summer running and they've put in a lot of miles.

"Goals for those guys would be I think Kendon (Henk) ran 19:36 at districts last year and that was the only boy we had under 20 last year," Licari said. "Our first step has to be we got to get guys consistently hopefully under 19 (minutes) this year and more boys into the 19s."

Burns said his goal is to break 20 minutes this year. Licari said he's built to be an 800-meter runner and it's just about strengthening Burns into a longer distance runner.

"He's (Burns) always got a really good kick, no matter what. At the end, he's got a really good finish," Licari said. "Working on trying to use some of that during the middle mile of the race."

With more runners aboard this year, Licari said the Vikings will be competitive in meets. He said it's easy to look at time and placements and compare the results year-to-year, but for Licari, the main priority is continuing the development of the younger cross country runners.

"As far as team placements and things, especially on the boys side, we're just so young it's just harder. Girls, when they're younger, especially in cross country, a lot of times they can compete much easier. Boys it's a little bit tougher," Licari said. "We'll be more competitive this upcoming year, but then next year when Jack's (Burns) a senior and the other two (Escen and Henk) are juniors. Cherish (Moore) has a younger brother, Levi, who's going to be a freshman that's got a lot of potential."