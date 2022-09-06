Discoverer boys cross country win Boone Central Invite

Columbus High and Scotus Central Catholic cross country competed in its first meet of the season Friday at the Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club.

The Discoverer boys took home the team title as five runners medaled. They finished with 22 points, seven fewer than runner-up Hastings.

Noah Lawrence won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 30.5 seconds. He won by nearly 38 seconds. Heath Dahlke earned the bronze medal with a time of 18:14.40. Alex Ienn, Erick Alarcon and Noah Edwards all left Albion with medals.

Ienn was eighth across the finish at 18:40.30. Alarcon and Edwards placed 10th and 11th, respectively. Alarcon clocked in at 18:51 and Edwards completed the run in 19:12.30. Daniel Rodriguez just missed out on the medal stand with a 16th-place time of 19:44.60. Cooper Duranski placed 19th and Matthew Kinnison ended in 29th.

"Anytime you can medal seven boys in the top 20, it is a good day. Noah Lawrence got out quick and was in complete control of the race after mile two," Discoverers head coach Stacy Smith said. "All the boys did a great job of running close together and pushing each other throughout the race."

The Shamrock boys placed fourth as a team with 84 points. Maguire medaled with a 13th-place time of 19:20.40. Kamren Kudron and Caleb Schumacher recorded top-30 placings. Kudron finished the race in 21st at 20:07.30. Schumacher clocked in at 20:22.90 for 26th.

In the girls race, three Discoverers medaled in Liberty Larsen, Hailey Kropatsch and Hannah Kropatsch. Larsen placed seventh with a time of 22:49.30. Hailey and Hannah completed the run in 11th and 12th, respectively. Hailey's time was 23:26.00 with Hannah finishing 7.5 seconds behind her.

The Discoverer girls tied for second with Hastings with 52 points. Wayne won the team title with 17 points as it had four runners place in the top six. Scotus finished in fifth.

"Overall, I felt the kids had a good day. Conditions were tough and the kids really responded with a great effort," Smith said. "I thought the girls really worked hard. We had several kids running their first cross country meet. They learned a lot and are going to get better with each outing."

Klug was the lone Shamrock to medal as she placed 14th with a time of 23:52.30. Emma Brezenski ended the race in 21st with a time of 24:36.30. Addi Schumacher was 32nd, Josie Sliva completed the race in 39th and Lily Lancaster finished in 59th.

Columbus and Scotus will compete in their next meets on Thursday. The Discoverers will compete in the Fremont Invite at Valley View Golf Course. Scotus will head to the Wahoo Invite to run at Lake Wanahoo.

Boone Central, Twin River and St. Edward also ran in Albion on Friday. Kassidy Beister led the Cardinal girls with a 16th-place time of 24:05.10. Christyan Anderson was 45th, Ciara Baker placed 52nd and Sydney Spangler finished in 54th. The Cardinals finished eighth in the girls team standings.

Rebekah Ketelsen placed 73rd to lead St. Edward. Yoselin Herrera-Frias and Lydia Ketelsen placed 76th and 78th, respectively.

In the boys race, Logan Spence led the Cardinals with a 23rd-place finish. He finished the race in 20:16.20. Giles Deeder and Micah Cuevas ended the invite in 44th and 48th, respectively. As a team, Boone Central was eighth.

Robert Elm was the first Titan to cross the finish at 21:41.10. That was good for 57th place. Nolan Ladd placed 77th and Micah Stenzel was 106th. Twin River was 11th in the final team standings.

For the Beavers, Trevin Mowrey placed 59th with a time of 21:55.60 and Payton Fitchner completed the run in 87th at 24:30.20.