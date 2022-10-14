Eli Escen, Elle Badstieber end Lakeview's state drought with district medals

Lakeview sophomore Eli Escen and freshman Elle Badstieber ended the school's state cross country drought Thursday, qualifying for the NSAA Class C Cross Country Championship.

Escen posted a 12th-place time of 18 minutes, 17.22 seconds. Badstieber also earned a 12th-place district medal, crossing the line in 22:10.56 at Pierce Community Golf Course in Pierce.

"It's really exciting," Escen said. "I'm really surprised I was able to make it. I knew I had a chance to make state, but I was just extremely surprised."

Badstieber said she was really excited once she found she qualified.

"I didn't know if it was really going to happen or not because meets are just different sometimes," Badstieber said. "You never know who's going to have a good day or bad day, so I was really excited."

Escen became the first Lakeview boys cross country runner to qualify for state since Brenden Henggeler in 2018. Badstieber is the first Lady Vike to qualify since Allison Loseke and Makenna Frenzen qualified in 2017.

"It means a lot to me," Badstieber said. "Very exciting for our school, not just me and Eli (Escen) personally, but for our coaches, our teachers, our students, just everyone at Lakeview as well."

Vikings head coach Dave Licari said both runners worked hard during the season.

"Eli (Escen) put in a lot of miles in the summer, which is what you got to do. There's obviously more to it than that, but just the fact that he put in the amount of miles he did," Licari said. "Those two along with the rest of the team, their times for the last four to five weeks, everybody's been dropping consistently meet-to-meet-to-meet. Elle (Badstieber), the same thing. It's nice to see all that hard work and have a couple kids be able to go on and be able to run at state."

Licari said Badstieber had a lot of potential given what she accomplished in junior high. This season, Badstieber earned medals in six of seven meets this season. Her best finish came in the Schuyler Invite on Sept. 1 and the Boone Central Invite on Sept. 23 where she placed fifth.

"She's (Badstieber) got a very good kick. She always runs a solid last 6, 700 of a race. She figured it out that she can go harder earlier in a race and still have that kick left," Licari said. "I don't know if I thought she would get in the top 10 quite as much as she did, but I knew she would be a factor."

Escen medaled in two events this season, placing 10th at the Grand Island Northwest Invite on Aug. 26 and at the Boone Central Invite.

"At the beginning of the season, I was a little bit off, but coaches pushed us a lot with practices and everything that it made us stronger and I was able to make it through them," he said.

Licari said he feels Escen is peaking at the end of the season, more than anyone on the team.

"With any kid, there's plateaus. He (Escen) came into the season just trying to break 20 (minutes). When he finally got that 19:59 and then it was like boom. Then, he shaves off 36 seconds the next race and then he shaves off another 14 seconds the next race and then he shaves off another 45 seconds," Licari said. "You got to trust what you're doing. They figured out what they could do and just went out and did it."

The experience the two will gain, Licari said, and will be big as both have multiple years remaining in their high school careers.

"It's huge. We're going there to compete, obviously, but just the fact that no matter what happens, whether they run great or run average or whatever, they get there and get a taste of it," Licari said. "I'm hoping we have more kids that will go. We only have one senior in the whole program, so I'm hoping we can get some junior high kids to go as well as some of the high school runners will go and they can also go and get a taste of it. Hopefully, instead of getting individuals, in a year or two, we can get some teams down there."

Escen and Badstieber will run at Kearney Country Club in Kearney in the NSAA Class C Cross Country Championship on Friday. Escen will compete at 12:30 p.m. and Badstieber runs the course starting at 1:30 p.m.

"As a freshman, my goal was to make it to state at least once," Escen said. "To make it as a sophomore is just really crazy to think about.

Kenden Henk was the second Viking to cross the finish in the District C-3 meet, finishing in 30th with a time of 19:18.80. Jack Burns recorded a time of 20:46.03 as Lakeview finished ninth in the team standings.

Elizabeth Miller and Romy Schatz were the next two Lakeview girls runners to complete the district meet. Miller ended the meet in 37th with a mark of 24:51.06. Schatz clocked in at 25:13.17.

With a young group at the varsity level plus the incoming junior high runners behind them, Licari said he's excited about the trajectory of the program.

"When you got a younger group and you see what working hard can do for you as shown by all their PRs (personal records) that everybody had throughout these last five weeks, they're the ones that can slowly get it started to build," Licari said. "We've got some solid junior high kids that are coming up and we're excited about the direction we're going in right now. Hopefully, Eli (Escen) and Elle (Badstieber) will get out and do whatever they can do next Friday."