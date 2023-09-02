SCHUYLER - Lakeview junior Eli Escen led the Lakeview boys to a runner-up team trophy at Thursday's Schuyler Invite.

Escen completed the race in 19 minutes, 7.86 seconds for the sixth-fastest time of the meet. North Bend junior Brier Cerny claimed gold with a time of 17:40.73.

"It went really good. I started out strong, which was good. In the middle mile, I felt really well and then I finished really strong," Escen said. "My game plan is just to get better and stronger for next year and get top five for sure."

Escen shaved off over two minutes from last year's race. The junior placed 17th with a time of 21:06.5. The faster time, Escen said, is due to a change he made in how he starts a race.

"I used to start a lot slower than I do, but now I know that I need to start faster to get a part of the groups and then start getting the right pace pretty sooner," he said.

After placing 21st at Grand Island Northwest last week, Escen said he's off to a stronger start this season than last.

"I feel like I'm running a lot better this season," Escen said. "I'm excited to see what the season brings."

The Viking boys brought home hardware Thursday with a runner-up trophy. They beat out Schuyler by four points for second plays. Wahoo was crowned the meet champions with 28 points.

Lakeview junior Kenden Henk joined Escen on the medal stand with a seventh-place time of 19:24.64. Sophomore Levi Moore just missed a medal with the 16th-fastest time of 20:04.68.

Jack Burns and Levi Lutjelusche finished the meet in 26th and 31st, respectively.

"The boys team is doing really good," Escen said. "We're doing really good and off to a good start this season."

In the girls' race, Elle Badstieber and Taylor Greisen collected medals. Badstieber placed sixth with a time of 23:08.61 to lead the Lady Vikes. Greisen captured her first cross country medal, crossing the finish line at 23:22.01 for seventh.

Schuyler sophomore Miriam Deanda defended her gold medal with a meet-best time of 21:39.46.

As a team, the Lady Vikes finished third with 48 points. Centennial won the team title with 37 points with Schuyler finished as the runner-up at 41 points.

Senior Cherish Moore placed 16th on Thursday with a time of 25:04.65. Cora Bartos crossed the line in 21st with a mark of 26:12.79.

Lakeview's third meet of the season is Friday at the Creighton University Invite at Mahoney State Park in Ashland.

Scotus girls win Boone Central Invite

The Shamrock girls claimed the Boone Central Invite team title Friday at Albion Country Club. They featured four medalists led by sophomore Hannah Heinrich and freshman Emilyn Kavan.

Heinrich took home silver with a time of 20:40.4. Kavan crossed the line behind Heinrich with a time of 21:08 to take home bronze. Nebraska Christian senior Hannah Swanson won the race with a time of 20:26.8

Joining Heinrich and Kavan on the medal stand was senior Mary Faltys and sophomore Mia Fehringer. Faltys posted the fifth-fastest time of 21:09.9 and Fehringer clocked in at 22:40.6, good for 14th.

Jude Maguire led the Scotus boys with a seventh-place finish thanks to a mark of 17:51. The next fastest Shamrock was senior Caleb Schumacher at 18:34.6, good for 19th. Kamren Kudron placed 23rd with a time of 19:09.3.

Scotus will run in its second meet of the season on Friday at the Creighton University Invite in Ashland at Mahoney State Park.

Columbus boys claim runner-up

The Discoverers also competed in Friday's Boone Central Invite with the Columbus High boys taking home the runner-up trophy.

Discoverer senior Heath Dahlke, junior Erick Alarcon and sophomore Noah Edwards collected medals. Dahlke placed fifth with a time of 17:37. Alarcon crossed the line in eighth at 17:51.9 and Edwards posted a time of 17:58.3, good for 10th.

Columbus junior Damien Hendrickson completed the race in 19:17.10 for the 24th-fastest time in the field. Hastings junior Diego Chojolan claimed gold with a mark of 17:00.2.

Melissa Gomez-Vazquez led the Discoverer girls with a time of 21:15.1 for a sixth-place medal. Hailey Kropatsch joined her on the podium with the 12th-best time of 22:26. Citlaly Ramirez placed 27th with a mark of 23:47.

Columbus' next meet is Thursday's Fremont Invite at Valley View Golf Course.