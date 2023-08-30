Lakeview sophomore Elle Badstieber started off the season with a medal at Friday's Vince Zavala Invite at Grand Island Northwest.

Badstieber competed in the Gold race and placed eighth with a time of 18 minutes, 14.09 seconds. Grand Island sophomore Katie Johnson won the competition with a time of 17:19.51.

The Lady Vikes finished fourth as a team with 93 points. Aurora and Grand Island tied for first with 37 points and Northwest was third with 72.

Taylor Greisen, in her first cross country meet, posted the 19th-fastest time with a mark of 19:21.17. Tessa Miller and Cherish Moore ended the run in 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Miller clocked in at 19:48.32 and Moore's time was 20:43.31.

Lakeview senior Kenden Henk led the boys' team in the Gold race with a time of 15:44.85, good for 20th. Vikings junior Eli Escen crossed the finish about three seconds behind Henk with the 21st-fastest time of 15:47.7.

Levi Moore completed the meet in 30th with a mark of 16:24.5. Levi Lutjelusche and Jack Burns placed 42nd and 44th, respectively.

Lakeview will compete in its second meet of the season Thursday at the Schuyler Invite.