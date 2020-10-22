Fehringer, Ferguson brought young team together

"There was definitely a leadership position, especially when we get to a meet, because a lot of people on our team had never run the course before." Ferguson said. "So we were having to show them the course and telling them, 'This is where you need to go and this is the mindset you need to have.'"

Fehringer has been running cross country since junior high and said it's her drive to win that has kept her in the sport.

"I'm a very competitive person and cross country offered me the opportunity to win and lose," Fehringer said. "It's taught me great lessons in life and in the sport."

Ferguson said it's the life-long relationships she's made that's kept her in the sport. She said her teammates have been some of her closes friends throughout high school.

"The team is so much like a family, more than any other sport or activity I've even been," she said. "Continuing to push each other harder and harder every day has taught us a lot of lessons but also formed last friendships."

Even with the age difference this season, Ferguson and Fehringer still formed bonds with the underclassmen. Fehringer said the hard work and going through the difficult practices and meets together drew everyone closer.