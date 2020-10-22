Fehringer, Ferguson brought young team together

Scotus Central Catholic senior Olivia Fehringer is no stranger to the state cross country meet. She has ended each of her varsity seasons in Kearney and collected two medals.
On Friday she will be looking to add another to a collection that includes 15th and sixth place.
Fehringer will be joined by her other teammates including fellow senior Emily Ferguson, competing in her first state meet. Ferguson admitted that approaching her last race has been a bittersweet feeling.
"I'm a mix of happy and sad," she said. "I'm happy that it's our senior year and we get to race at state, but also sad knowing that we've been doing cross country for so long and it's wrapping up. Tomorrow is our last practice ever. I'm going to miss it."
Fehringer and Ferguson said the goal at the beginning of the year, as always, was to qualify for state. The Shamrocks have qualified every year since 2009.
But Scotus lost over half of the runners from the state team a year ago. Fehringer is one of only two girls that ran in Kearney last year and districts this year.
"We lost a lot of people, so we didn't know what the team was going to be like," Fehringer said. "It's a really big deal we made it to state, and I'm proud of our team."
Because of the Shamrock's youth, Fehringer and Ferguson found themselves in leadership roles this season. Scotus' district team was comprised of the two seniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
"There was definitely a leadership position, especially when we get to a meet, because a lot of people on our team had never run the course before." Ferguson said. "So we were having to show them the course and telling them, 'This is where you need to go and this is the mindset you need to have.'"
Fehringer has been running cross country since junior high and said it's her drive to win that has kept her in the sport.
"I'm a very competitive person and cross country offered me the opportunity to win and lose," Fehringer said. "It's taught me great lessons in life and in the sport."
Ferguson said it's the life-long relationships she's made that's kept her in the sport. She said her teammates have been some of her closes friends throughout high school.
"The team is so much like a family, more than any other sport or activity I've even been," she said. "Continuing to push each other harder and harder every day has taught us a lot of lessons but also formed last friendships."
Even with the age difference this season, Ferguson and Fehringer still formed bonds with the underclassmen. Fehringer said the hard work and going through the difficult practices and meets together drew everyone closer.
"I think we're all close because we all suffer together and we're all going through the same workouts and we can relate to that," she said. "That's what makes these long lasting friendships."
The two Shamrock seniors will race in their final race at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
