Jude Maguire qualifies for state, overcoming last year's disappointment

Scotus Central Catholic junior Jude Maguire placed 16th at districts last year, missing out on a state berth by 15 seconds.

That fueled his offseason and motivated him during the year. In Thursday's District C-2 meet at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo, Maguire booked his ticket to Kearney with a seventh-place medal and time of 17 minutes, 40.11 seconds.

"I'm definitely excited, but also a bit nervous," Maguire said of competing at state. "I won't have my whole team there with me, so I'm excited to see how I place."

Shamrock head coaches Amy Sokol and Betsy Rall said they weren't surprised when he qualified, adding that Maguire has worked hard all season.

"He knew what he wanted the first day at practice and every day he worked very hard to meet our goals and expectations," Sokol said. "I say at almost every practice, he far exceeded what we expected him to do. We're just excited for him that his hard work paid off."

Although he was excited to qualify individually, Maguire said he was disappointed in the boys team for not qualifying. The Shamrock boys finished two points back of third-place Omaha Concordia for the final automatic qualifying spot.

"After I finished, I wasn't that happy because I knew as a team we didn't make it," Maguire said. "That's the main goal for me is to get the whole team to state. I'm happy, but not as happy as I would be if the team made it."

Maguire's been the most consistent Shamrocks runner this season, medaling in all but one race. The only race he didn't medal was at the UNK Invite on Sept. 26. In that meet, Maguire posted a 16th-place time 17:58.67.

"It's been going great. I definitely done a lot better than last year. I think that as a team, we've gotten a lot better because of our new coaches," Maguire said. "They've really tried to help us out a lot and I think it's made us a lot better. I think I've been doing pretty well."

Maguire will run at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Kearney Country Club in the NSAA Class C Boys Cross Country Championship.

"My goal would be to place in the top 15, which if that doesn't happen, then my goal is definitely top 25," Maguire said. "That's the minimum because I think that so far this year I've been getting better and better, so I think that's a good goal for the end."

After missing out on competing in Kearney last year, Sokol said she believes that'll be motivation for him on Friday.

"I think that'll be Jude's (Maguire) goal (to medal)," Sokol said. "Being short last year, I think he wants to prove something to himself that I didn't get there last year, but I'm here this year and I'm going to make sure that I give it my all."

Kamren Kudron was the second Shamrock to finish the district met with a time of 18:06.11, good for 20th overall. Logan Erickson ended in 29th with a time of 18:35.70.

The girls team failed to qualify for the state meet for the first time in 14 years as they placed fifth with 92 points. Senior Whitney Klug just missed out on qualifying for state, finished the race in 16th with a mark of 21:24.84. Klug finished 0.14 seconds behind Fort Calhoun freshman Bella McLaughlin for 15th.

Sokol and Rall said all the runners who ran Friday posted their best time of the season.

"I think that's what you want to see at districts is you want them to run their best time of the season and hopefully the cards go the way that you want them to," Sokol said. "(Yesterday) they didn't, but it wasn't for a lack of effort on their part."