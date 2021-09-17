Klug, Adamy and Maguire medal at Scotus Invite

The Lutjelusche Course, which features two prominent hills, proved to be a challenging course for the runners competing in the 2021 Scotus Invite. This year's event was met with gusty winds, making the course even more difficult to navigate.

Despite the treacherous conditions, Scotus Central Catholic had three runners medal. In the girls race, Whitney Klug finished in seventh place with a time of 23 minutes and 18 seconds. Liz Adamy finished in 14th place as she crossed the finish at 24 minutes.

Jude Maguire placed 13th in the boys race with a time of 19:32. He's now medaled in three of four meets this season.

"It feels great," Maguire said. "Going in, I was thinking top-25, but I went out and I felt good."

Maguire described the conditions of running the course, made more difficult by the 90-degree temperature and 20 mile per hour winds.

"It's really hard. The hills are so tough over there and the wall is so steep, but it's not that bad overall," he said. "It's a hard course, and today it was like really hot and windy."

Maguire said his game plan was to go hard up the hills then go fast on the other side. Winning a medal at his home meet was meaningful.