Lakeview cross country medals four at Schuyler Invite

SCHUYLER - Lakeview cross country saw four runners medal at Thursday's Schuyler Invite. Elle Badstieber, Elizabeth Miller and Romy Schatz medaled in the girls varsity race as the team placed third with 38 points. Kenden Henk medaled with a ninth-place finish to lead the boys team.

Badstieber, a freshman, completed the race in fifth place and has medaled in her first two varsity meets. She completed the race in 23 minutes, 59.8 seconds. Schuyler's Miriam Deanda won the race with a time of 22:10.60

"It was pretty tough, but I did it and I'm proud," Badstieber said.

Badstieber said she's a little bit surprised with her early-season success, but she said needs to continue to push through. The freshman said the length of the race has been the biggest adjustment for her going from junior high to varsity.

"Junior high was a lot shorter, so you can go a little bit faster," Badstieber said. "The longer distance you really have to find your pace, so I think that's the toughest part."

Bastieber said she wants to cut her times as she continues to progress through her first varsity schedule.

Miller was ninth, crossing the line at 25:24.10 and Schatz placed 14th with a mark of 25:49.20. Schuyler girls won the team title with 24 points and Logan View was the runner-up with 33 points.

Henk posted his second straight top-15 finish as he completed the run in 20:05.50 for ninth place. Eli Escen placed 17th with 21:06.50 and Levi Moore ended in 26th with 22:01.40.

Henk said he felt the meet went pretty good given the hot conditions. The sophomore explained what he hopes to continue working on this season.

"I hope to get better at running, improve breathing and exercises and get faster," Henk said.

Lakeview's next meet is Thursday's Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo.