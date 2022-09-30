Lawrence, Dahlke, Kropatsch win home medals, Badstieber medals at Aquinas

Discoverers senior Noah Lawrence, sophomore Hannah Kropatsch and junior Heath Dahlke claimed medals at the Columbus Invite Friday at Lutjelusche Course in Columbus.

In his final time competing at Lutjelusche Course, Lawrence placed fourth with a time of 17 minutes, 15.28 seconds. Dahlke crossed the finish in 18:20.16 Norfolk junior Isaac Ochoa earned the gold medal with a time of 16:18.02.

Kropatsch finished the girls race with a mark of 22:07.82, good for 11th. Bellevue West senior Natalie McNamara was the first runner to complete the race with a time of 20:26.62.

The Columbus boys team placed fourth with 52 points. Fremont won the team title with 18 points and Grand Island was the runner-up with 41 points.

Erick Alarcon missed out a medal by 15.98 seconds, ending the race with an 18th-place time of 18:43.59. Noah Edwards, Alex Ienn and Cooper Duranski finished back-to-back-to-back in 23rd, 24th and 25th, respectively. Daniel Rodriguez ended the day in 31st.

The Discoverer girls earned 76 points for fifth place. Norfolk won the meet with 21 points and Bellevue West was the runner-up at 43 points.

Liberty Larsen placed 17th with a time of 22:58.71. Hailey Kropatsh finished in 23rd with a mark of 23:40.68. Melissa Gomez-Vazquez completed the run in 27th. Samantha Hoskovec and Emma Dunn posted placements of 29th and 30th, respectively.

Columbus will travel to Kearney Country Club for the second time this season on Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship. Thursday will be its final meet before districts.

Lakeview freshman cross country runner Elle Badstieber earned her sixth medal of the season at Thursday's Aquinas Invite at David City Golf Course in David City.

Badstieber crossed the finish 22:24.66 to finish the race in 13th place. Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning won the gold medal with a mark of 20:34.34.

The Lady Vikes finished the meet in seventh place with 135 points. Wayne won the team title with 27 points and Aquinas Catholic was the runner-up with 44.

Elizabeth Miller was the second Lakeview runner to complete the race, placing 33rd with a time of 24:22.31. Cherish Moore posted a time of 24:43.86 for 40th.

For the second straight meet, Eli Escen was the first Viking to complete boys race. Escen posted a 22nd-place time of 19:08.92. Seward senior Colin Standifer clocked in with the fastest time of 17:04.25.

The Vikings scored 154 points to place eighth in the boys race. Kenden Henk posted a top-30 finish with a mark of 19:28.01, good for 28th. Levi Moore ended the day in 49th with 20:18.12.

Lakeview will compete in Thursday's Central Conference meet at Elks Country Club in Hastings in its final meet before districts.