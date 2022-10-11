Lawrence medals at HAC meet, Badstieber places 18th at conference

Columbus High senior Noah Lawrence claimed a sixth-place medal at Thursday's Heartland Athletic Conference meet at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

Lawrence crossed the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 16.92 seconds. It was the fastest time any Discoverer has ran at Kearney Country Club.

The Discoverer boys finished the meet in eighth place with 209 points. Fremont took home the conference title with 41 points as Lincoln East was the runner-up with 73 points. Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez won the gold medal with a mark of 15:30.51.

Alex Ienn posted a time of 16:16.92 for 36th place. Heath Dahlke was the third Columbus boy across the finish line with a time of 18:01.13.

Hannah Kropatsch posted the fastest Discoverer time in the girls race with a time of 21:05.39, good for 28th overall. Hailey Kropatsch finished in 35th clocking in at 21:27.24. Meli Gomez-Vazquez ended the race in 22:37.16.

The Columbus girls finished the day in 10th with 265 points. Lincoln East won the conference title with 30 points. Fremont placed second with 74 points.

"The kids ran great. We had 20 kids run personal bests," Discoverers head coach Stacy Smith said. "We are still fighting some illness going through the team, but I think we are on the mend."

Next up for the Discoverers is the District A-1 meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln on Thursday. Lawrence seeks to qualify for state for the third straight year.

The boys team eye their first team berth to Kearney since 2018. The Discoverer girls aim to qualify for the first time since 2016.

Lakeview at Central Conference

Lakeview traveled to Elks Country Club in Hastings for Thursday's Central Conference meet.

Elle Badstieber recorded the best placement of any Vikings, finishing in 18th. In the freshman's first conference meet, Badstieber posted a time of 21:51.69.

Eli Escen was the first Viking to finish the race with a mark of 18:32.53, good for 27th. Kenden Henk completed the meet in 19:23.57.

In the girls race, Elizabeth Miller ended with a time of 23:49.81 and Cherish Moore clocked in at 24:14.40.

Both Lakeview teams finished the meet in ninth place. The Lexington boys and the Grand Island Northwest girls won the conference title.

Lakeview will compete in the District C-3 meet Thursday at Pierce Community Golf Course in Pierce. The Vikings aim to qualify a runner for state for the first time since 2018.