Lawrence runs third at Grand Island Invite, CHS boys and girls win bronze

The Columbus High boys and girls cross country teams earned the bronze medal at Tuesday's Grand Island Invite.

Noah Lawrence collected a bronze medal for the Discoverers with a time of 17 minutes and 2.28 seconds. He finished behind the top two runners in the state in Grand Island's Juan Garcia and North Platte's Evan Caudy.

Four other boys runners placed in the top-11 as Alex Ienn finished in eighth with a time of 17:27.25. Brandon Urkoski crossed the finish three seconds behind Ienn for ninth. Heath Dahlke completed the race in 11th with a time of 17:55.28, and Erick Alarcon was 20th overall as the fifth Discoverer to cross the finish.

Columbus head coach Stacy Smith said Ienn and Urkoski ran under 17:30 for the first time in their careers and Dahlke and Alarcon posted personal records. Additionally, Smith said Alarcon has shaved a minute off his time since the first meet of the season.

In the girls race, Liberty Larsen, Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. Larsen recorded a time of 21:31.89, Hailey posted a 21:37.64 and Hannah finished with a time of 21:39.40.

Maggie Luebbe completed the meet in 11th place for the Discoverers with a time of 21:54.58, and Grace Holys was the fifth Columbus runner to finish with a placement of 22nd.