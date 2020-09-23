Luebbe third in Grand Island

Maggie Luebbe put together the best run of any Discoverer on Tuesday in Grand Island as the Columbus High freshman was third among 64 runners at Centura Hills Golf Course in Grand Island.
Sophomore Noah Lawrence and senior Joe McFarland were fourth and eighth, respectively, in the boys race among 107 total runners.
Luebbe's mark of 21 minutes, 40.73 seconds helped lead the Columbus girls to a fourth-place finish with 84 team points. Lawrence and McFarland paced the CHS boys to third with a team total of 70 points. Lawrence finished in 17:34.01 while McFarland came across the line at 17:58.16.
"We competed really well today with 14 out of 22 runners running a faster time on this course than they did last year," coach Dave Licari said. "It was another strong race for Noah as he went out and competed with the leaders for the first mile. He faded a little bit but ran really tough."
Lawrence and McFarland were followed by Brandon Urkoski in 12th, Carter Braun in 22nd, Alex Ienn in 30th, Heath Dahlke in 31st, Cooper Duranski 33rd, Jed Johnson 38th, Austin Wickens 51st, Isaiah Eilers 54th, Matthew Kinnison 60th, Kevin Gomez 66th, Jacob Young 67th, Remy Mottin 82nd, Hector Velasquez 84th, Fischer Cyza 85th, Bryan Alvarado 10th, Jac Dreifurst 90th, Angel Osorio 91st and Gregory Davidchik 96th.
Juan Garcia of Grand Island took the boys title in 16:11.81 - more than 12 seconds ahead of Evan Caudy of North Platte in second place. North Platte edged Grand Island 46-48 in the team race with four in the top 11.
"Joe looked better than he has the past couple of weeks," Licari said. "Another good meet for Brandon as he was able to medal again."
Luebbe led a CHS girls contingent that saw Liberty Larsen take 15th, Gabby Leija 16th, Trinity Tuls 24th, Amy Hernandez 26th, Jenna Warner 29th, Grace Holys 32nd, Anna Ragonese 36th, Elena Batenhorst 39th, Nicole Hackett 40th, Emily Jareske 41st, Suzette Padilla 45th, Julia Davidchik 47th, Alex Freshour 52nd and Milo Spindola 61st.
Chelsey Espinosa of Hastings was the girls champion in 19:51.66 - nearly 37 seconds ahead of second place Zarah Blaesi of North Platte. North Platte were the girls champions by a wide margin over Hastings 34-58.
"On the girls side, Maggie ran a quality race," Licari said. "Running under 22 minutes on that course is an accomplishment."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
