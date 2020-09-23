Luebbe third in Grand Island

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maggie Luebbe put together the best run of any Discoverer on Tuesday in Grand Island as the Columbus High freshman was third among 64 runners at Centura Hills Golf Course in Grand Island.

Sophomore Noah Lawrence and senior Joe McFarland were fourth and eighth, respectively, in the boys race among 107 total runners.

Luebbe's mark of 21 minutes, 40.73 seconds helped lead the Columbus girls to a fourth-place finish with 84 team points. Lawrence and McFarland paced the CHS boys to third with a team total of 70 points. Lawrence finished in 17:34.01 while McFarland came across the line at 17:58.16.

"We competed really well today with 14 out of 22 runners running a faster time on this course than they did last year," coach Dave Licari said. "It was another strong race for Noah as he went out and competed with the leaders for the first mile. He faded a little bit but ran really tough."

Lawrence and McFarland were followed by Brandon Urkoski in 12th, Carter Braun in 22nd, Alex Ienn in 30th, Heath Dahlke in 31st, Cooper Duranski 33rd, Jed Johnson 38th, Austin Wickens 51st, Isaiah Eilers 54th, Matthew Kinnison 60th, Kevin Gomez 66th, Jacob Young 67th, Remy Mottin 82nd, Hector Velasquez 84th, Fischer Cyza 85th, Bryan Alvarado 10th, Jac Dreifurst 90th, Angel Osorio 91st and Gregory Davidchik 96th.