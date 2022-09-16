Maguire, Brezenski earn home medals at Scotus Invite

Lutjelusche Course is one of the toughest cross country courses in Nebraska with its two hills coupled with hot and windy conditions. Scotus Central Catholic, Lakeview and Boone Central were among the schools who competed Thursday at the Scotus Invite.

Shamrocks Jude Maguire earned a bronze medal with a time of 18 minutes, 48 seconds. With this year's run slightly longer than last year's meet, Maguire shaved off 44 seconds.

"I thought it went pretty well, but not super proud of it because I feel I definitely could have gotten second," Maguire said.

Maguire posted his best finish of the season and he's medaled in all three meets this season.

"I think I'm definitely doing pretty well. I think so far this third place was my top place so far in my career," Maguire said. "I ran well last week, so I think the season is going pretty well. I got high hopes for the end of the season."

In the boys race, Kamren Kudron crossed the line in sixth with a mark of 19:02. Junior Caleb Schumacher medaled with a 14th-place time of 19:38. Ian Karges completed the race in 17th. Battle Creek sophomore Jaxon Kilmurry won the race with a time of 17:59.

"I think as a team we have a pretty good chance to make it to state. All of us are doing well," Maguire said. "It really helps us to get better and just in practice, we all try to just like push each other harder. I think how we have that going just really helps us get a lot better."

Maguire just missed out on qualifying as an individual for the state meet in Kearney last year, placing 16th at districts. He described how they fueled his summer preparation.

"I definitely have to put in more work than I did last summer, which I think I did," Maguire said. "I'm hoping that it pays off at the end of the season."

Scotus freshman Emma Brezenski led the girls team with a sixth-place time of 23:41.

"I think it was really good," Brezenski said. "We had a really tough Wahoo meet, which made this meet easier than what we expected, so I felt that was really nice. I thought we all ran well too."

Brezenski described what it was like navigating the course for the first time.

"The first lap was harder for me because my body was still tired and it wasn't in its groove yet, but after those first two hills, I just tried to sprint up that wall and use my momentum, which really helped," she said. "Parents and coaches encouraging us is definitely like something I rely on to keep going."

Brezenski never ran cross country until this year. She played volleyball in junior high before taking last year off to play club soccer. All the running last fall steered Brezenski to choosing cross country as her fall sport.

"Last year, when I ran a lot in the fall, I wasn't really pushed. I love competing and competition and having my goals, so I thought try it out. Our coaches have been really good with flexibility involving my club soccer schedule. I love being pushed and being given challenges to meet and goals to meet," Brezenski said. "In summer, I ran a lot. For school weights, I would run to school and back. I talked to Jude Maguire a lot and he told me what to train for, how to train, which really helped. Our coach Cody Mrozcek is really good at giving us goals. I think those two helped me the most."

Brezenski said running the hills have been the most difficult part this season given that she ran on flat ground in Columbus during the summer. The freshman, who's medaled in all three meets this season, said she's surprised by the success she's had so far.

"In the summer, I wasn't really timing myself, so at the beginning of the season I wasn't super fast, but all the workouts the coaches have us do train us to go faster, so that's helped a lot," Brezenski said.

Behind Brezenski, freshman Addi Schumacher and junior Josie Sliva ended the run in 15th and 16th, respectively. Schumacher's time was 25:05 with Sliva finishing 20 seconds behind her. Aquinas junior Gianna Frasher was first with a time of 21:30.

Both Shamrock teams earned the runner-up title. The boys scored 40 points, 11 behind the champions Norfolk Catholic. Aquinas Catholic won the girls title with 19 points. Scotus finished with 47.

Lakeview freshman Elle Badstieber earned another medal, placing eighth with a time of 23:48. Elizabeth Miller was the second Lady Vike to finish the race. Miller placed 22nd clocking in at 26:33. Romy Schatz and Hannah Ogan ended in 27th and 28th, respectively as the Lakeview girls finished in third.

Eli Escen completed the meet in 20th place with a time of 19:59 and Kenden Henk crossed the line in 25th to lead the Viking boys. As a team, Lakeview was eighth.

The Boone Central boys was third in the final team standings as four Cardinals placed in the top 10. Logan Spence was the first Boone Central runner across the line with a seventh-place time of 19:21. Giles Deeder was 12th at 19:29.

Zander Jarecki's mark of 19:51 was good for 16th overall and freshman Micah Cuevas ran an 18th-place time of 19:56.

Cardinals sophomore Kassidy Beister finished the race in 10th with a mark of 24:12. Sydeney Spangler and Christyan Anderson placed 23rd and 25th, respectively. Boone Central girls placed fifth in the team standings.