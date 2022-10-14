Noah Lawrence clinches third straight state berth

Discoverers senior Noah Lawrence qualified for the NSAA Class A Cross Country Championship for the third straight year Thursday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

Lawrence placed fifth in the District A-1 meet with a time of 17 minutes, 1.08 seconds to solidify his spot in Kearney.

"It means a lot. I got there. I was a bit nervous before with feeling a bit sick, but getting there and finishing the race felt really good again," Lawrence said. "It was a bit of a bummer not to have the team there. That was my big goal this year."

Lawrence, along with some of his teammates, was battling illness and allergies due to the gusty winds. The senior said there's relief knowing that he's officially qualified for state.

"I wasn't too nervous about making it, but there's always this feeling of what if this happens of what if that happens," Lawrence said. "There's a lot of relief when I finally finished the race. I did it. I'm there."

Discoverers head coach Stacy Smith said she's taken more of hands-back approach this season with Lawrence.

"He's seasoned enough and he's a good enough runner that I think he needs to feel his way. I'm there to support him when he has questions," Smith said. "I'll obviously answer them, but more than anything I said in this are, you control. Just control your emotions and control where you're at."

This season, Lawrence medaled in every meet finishing no worse than 12th. He won the first meet of the season at the Boone Central Invite. The senior recorded five top-five finishes and seven top-10 placements.

"He's (Lawrence) ran fantastic. We've set some lofty goals. He set some lofty goals. We've talked about when it's time to get our times down, how we're trying to get them down, where we're trying to go. We're hoping to taper him down," Smith said. "The weather plays a big part, health plays a big part, but we're hoping to taper him down a little bit more at the state meet. I think that will naturally happen. He's obviously put in the mileage. He's worked his tail-end off, so as long as we can control the other factors, I think that will naturally happen."

Lawrence knows the ins-and-outs of Kearney Country Club as Friday's state meet will mark the third time this year that he'll compete there. On Sept. 26 in the UNK Invite, Lawrence posted a mark of 16:41.42 for 12th place.

He returned to the course for the Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) Championship last Friday, shaving off 25 seconds off his UNK Invite time. Lawrence crossed the finish at 16:16.92.

"That felt amazing. The feeling after that race (HAC), I was ecstatic. I've been running consistently on all courses around 16:40 to 16:50, so PR'ing (personal record) at 16:16, it made me feel really happy," Lawrence said. "I've been there with those group of kids. I can run with these kids. It really made me feel like I'm capable more than I really think."

The one medal that's eluded Lawrence is a state medal. Last year, Lawrence placed 18th finishing with a time of 16:44.70. In 2020, Lawrence ended the meet in 24th. Lawrence described the benefits of running the course for the third time this year.

"It's going to be nice," he said. "That was a good thing for me running it two times this year because I know where every hill is, where every point where I need to make sure I'm focused in and working hard, where I need to push it, where I have a little bit more time to kind of take in the moment and where I need to work."

The NSAA Class A Boys Cross Country Championship race starts at 3 p.m. at Kearney Country Club in Kearney. Lawrence hopes to be the first Discoverer boys state medalist since 2013 when Morgan Penn placed 14th.

"Like Smith said, just having fun, staying relaxed and just knowing I've been keeping up with these kids. I know I can," Lawrence said. "I did at HAC for most of the race and I should be able to do it again. All around, just having a fun and taking in the moment."

The Columbus girls placed fifth with 155 points. Hailey Kropatsch posted the fastest time of 21:54.40, good for 29th. Hannah Kropatsch ended the race in 32nd with a mark of 22:16.40.

Erick Alarcon crossed the finish line for the Discoverers at 18:11.50 to finish in 27th. Noah Edwards was right behind him in 28th with a mark of 18:11.64.

"The girls team, considering we've been a little bit injured and things like that, overall ran pretty well. We had three or four girls run PRs," Smith said. "The boys for the most part ran really well. I think Erick (Alarcon) and Noah Edwards ran exceptionally well. Did everything we expected them to do."