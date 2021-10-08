Noah Lawrence earns historic medal at HAC meet

Noah Lawrence made history for Columbus High at Thursday's Heartland Athletic Conference Championship in Kearney.

Lawrence earned a medal with a 15th-place finish, becoming the first Discoverer ever to medal at the HAC conference meet. The junior posted a time of 17:12.08.

Both the boys and girls teams finished eighth in the final standings.

Hailey Kropatsch was the first Discoverer to crossed the finish with a tie of 21:25.04, good for 27th. Liberty Larsen placed 30th, posting a time of 21:45.13, and Hannah Kropatsch completed the meet in 35th with a time of 21:58.09.

Sophomore Maggie Luebbe ended the meet in 54th, Alexa Matulka was 64th, Grace Holys finished in 66th and Jordyn Stempek was 68th.

In the boys race behind Lawrence, Alex Ienn placed 37th with a time of 18:07.20 and Brandon Urkoski finished 41st with a time of 18:10.47.

Heath Dahlke completed the meet in 49th, Eric Alarcon ended in 68th, Cooper Duranski finished 71st and Carter Braun crossed the finish in 75th.

"Overall, the kids ran well (today)," CHS head coach Stacy Smith said. "Eighty percent of the kids cut time off from last week. Hailey Kropatsch cut another four second off her personal record. Noah ran a smarter race and dropped 20 seconds off his time. Heading into the districts, I feel like we are continuing to head in the right direction."

The Discoverers will compete in the Class A-1 district meet Thursday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.