Noah Lawrence medals at UNK Invite, Maguire wins gold at Boone Central

Columbus High and Scotus Central Catholic cross country teams competed at the site of the state meet Monday at Kearney Country Club.

Discoverers senior Noah Lawrence medaled at the UNK Invite in the Class A boys race. In a field of 245 runners, Lawrence placed 12th posting a time of 16 minutes, 41.42 seconds. He shaved off about three seconds from last year's state time. Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez won the race with a time of 15:57.56.

He was the lone Columbus medalist as the team finished in 11th. Alex Ienn clocked in at 17:48.69, good for 49th overall. Junior Heath Dahlke ended the day with a mark of 18:14.93 and Erick Alarcon finished the race in 18:31.69.

Columbus head coach Stacy Smith said the girls didn't run in Kearney due to injuries. The Discoverers will host its home invite Friday at Lutjelusche Course.

Shamrocks junior Jude Maguire placed 16th in the Class C boys race. He crossed the finish in 17:58.67. Hartington-Newcastle senior Carson Noecker set the high school course record with a time of 14:51. He won the race by nearly two minutes.

The Shamrock boys placed 10th. Kamren Kudron completed the run in 18:52.68, which placed him 50th. Logan Erickson ended the race in 66th with a mark of 19:14.63.

Scotus sophomore Emma Brezenski was the first girls runner to finish the run. She finished in 37th with a time of 22:39.01. Whitney Klug placed 49th at 23:09.72 and Josie Sliva recorded a 63rd-place time of 23:37.13. As a team, Scotus finished in 12th place.

"The UNK Invite gives us an opportunity to see how are doing compared to other schools in our district. We are very encouraged by what we saw," Shamrock co-head coaches Betsy Rall and Amy Sokol said. "We now know what we need to work on the last few weeks of the season. Both teams ran well."

Scotus will compete at the Centennial Conference meet on Tuesday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln in its final competition before districts.

Humphrey St. Francis boys also ran in Kearney on Monday with the Flyer boys placing 16th in the Class D race. Senior Garret Zach finished 25th to lead the team. He crossed the line at 18:32.05. Keith Ternus was the next fastest St. Francis runner at 20:45.70. Ty Classen was third on the team with a mark of 21:07.49.

Tom Dickey Invite

Lakeview and Scotus competed at Friday's Tom Dickey Invite at Albion Country Club.

In their second race in Albion this season, Maguire and Kudron won gold and silver, respectively. Maguire earned his first career gold medal with a time of 18:20.80. Kudron's silver-medal winning mark with 18:34.30.

The Shamrock boys won the meet with 21 points. They beat out Boone Central by nine points. Caleb Schumacher posted a 10th-place time of 19:25.40 and Logan Erickson ended the race in 12th with a mark of 19:45.10.

Brezenski took home the silver medal in the, finishing the race in 22:53.80. Wisner-Pilger junior Alea Rasmussen won the gold medal by 1 minute and 27 seconds.

Sliva and Addi Schumacher joined Brezenski on the medal stands. Sliva posted a 10th-place time of 24:01.10. Addi finished the race in 24:55.70, good for 15th overall.

The Scotus girls finished as the meet runner-up with 41 points. Elkhorn Valley was the team victor with 24 points.

Lakeview freshman Elle Badstieber and sophomore Eli Escen medaled for the Vikings in Albion. Bastieber equaled her best finish at a meet this season, placing fifth for the second time. The freshman posted a time of 23:10.20.

Escen earned his second medal of the season. In his best finish of the season, the sophomore crossed the line in ninth with a mark of 20:07.90.

Both Lakeview teams placed fourth in the final team standings. Elizabeth Mowrey and Romy Schatz rounded out the top 20. Mowrey completed the race in 25:53.80 for 19th and Schatz ended in 20th with a mark of 25:58.20.

Kenden Henk ran to a 17th-place time of 20:07.90. Freshman Levi Moore ended the run in 30th with a time of 20:54.30.

The Vikings will compete in Thursday's Aquinas Catholic Invite at David City Golf Course.

On its home course, Boone Central had two girls medal in freshmen Kassidy Beister and Sydney Spangler. Beister finished the race in eighth with a time of 23:40.90. Spangler crossed the line in 11th with a time of 24:18.80.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family junior Christina Brandl left Albion with a medal Friday. Brandl placed 13th with a time of 24:47.10. Reagan Graham ended the day with a mark of 31:39.80.

Behind Maguire and Kudron, Cardinals sophomore Zander Jarecki claimed bronze with a time of 18:48.50. He beat out Zach by 0.4 seconds for bronze.

Boone Central sophomore Logan Spence posted a seventh-place time of 19:09.80. Carter Beister and Micah Cuevas also earned medals for the Cardinals as they claimed the team runner-up trophy.

Brock Pfeifer placed 20th for St. Francis with a time of 20:18.30. Classen ended the meet in 29th, clocking in at 20:51.50.

Twin River had two boys compete in Robert Elm and Noah Ladd. Elm finished in 45th with a time of 22:05 and Ladd recorded a mark of 22:43.40.

Braden Johnson posted the fastest time for HLHF with a mark of 25:58.30. Colter Schneider finished the race in 26:27 and Cejay Dahlberg ended the day with a time of 27:12.40.