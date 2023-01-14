Noah Lawrence's relentless work ethic takes him to UNK

Discoverers senior Noah Lawrence, one of the most accomplished runners in school history, signed to run cross country and track and field at Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday.

Lawrence is three months removed from ending his high school cross country career with his first state medal in Kearney.

"It feels wonderful. It's a big relief off my shoulders," Lawrence said. "UNK has been a big dream of mine since I was little. They're a solid school so I'm proud to be there."

He said he approached UNK after his sophomore year to ask what it would take to sign there. As he continued to climb the ranks in Class A, the opportunity came to fruition after earning a state medal in November.

For Lawrence, the signing marks a full-circle moment.

"I'm from around there. It's where I'm originally from. My cousin ran for UNK and when I went on my visit, I got to talk to the coach. Talking to the coach was great. It was amazing," he said. "He had the team all come out to lunch with me. That was fun. They were all fun to talk to and kind of just bonded with them. I got to watch them run a couple times with my cousin and just always enjoyed it."

Lawrence captured that elusive state cross country medal in the fall after finishing just short of the podium the previous two years. He placed 24th in 2020 and 18th in 2021 before crossing the finish line in 11th with a time of 16 minutes, 21.4 seconds on Oct. 21.

The senior was the first boys state cross country medalist in nine years and he owns the three fastest state meet times in school history. Lawrence said winning the state medal is the thing he's most proud of.

"It's probably been the best four years of my life so far. Columbus has done a lot for me. A lot of them has supported me," Lawrence said. "This whole school, everyone's supported me. The coaches have been some of the best coaches I've ever had. Really gotten close with a lot of people here."

Lawrence collected 22 cross country medals, including the first two Heartland Athletic Conference medals in school history. He also set the school record in career and season Olympia conquests, beating the most runners in a career and single season.

He finished with a career Olympia conquests of 1,667, passing Trevor Urkoski's 14-year record of 1,486. Lawrence's single season Olympia conquests of 647 broke Morgan Penn's record of 595 from 2014.

"The number of phone calls I got, 'Wow, Smith. That was awesome for Noah (Lawrence) to get a state medal.' The people that understand cross country and understand what it's gone to, the fact that he medaled is really impressive," Discoverers cross country head coach Stacy Smith said. "It was a tough day to run just by the number of kids that went down and the number of kids that didn't compete close to what they were. I think Noah just capped off a great career for us as a cross country runner at that point."

Lawrence also achieved success in track and field, qualifying for the state meet in Omaha for the first time last year as a member of the 3200-meter relay team.

The team returns three of the four runners on that relay team after placing 13th last season.

"I think his expectations is kind of with mine. He's going to make a return back to state. They didn't medal last year, but I think for him is just getting down there last year," Columbus boys track and field head coach Scott Bethune said. "Now that he's made it there, now our sights are set on actually placing and medaling which would be complimentary for what he did in cross country."

Both Smith and Bethune praised Lawrence's leadership and work ethic as an example for other athletes. Lawrence said that his work ethic came from his parents.

"They weren't always well off," Lawrence said. "My parents grew up without the most money. They always worked hard to get where we are now as a family. I think I got that from there."

Lawrence said he's been working with assistant coach Chris Sander in preparation for the track and field season in the spring. He said his legacy at Columbus goes beyond athletic achievements.

"My impact is not my stats and everything I've done," Lawrence said. "I think my impact is leading this team and being able to show what to be and show what to do and help these younger kids out and really just support them. Even though they're competitors, it's one thing I like to do. Even after every meet, I sit there and I like to congratulate everyone."