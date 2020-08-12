Reigning champ Boone Central looks even stronger in 2020

Boone Central girls cross country was welcomed back to Albion last October with all the pomp and circumstance of a state champion. Parents, friends and classmates lined the streets as the bus took a longer route to the school
With the full state roster back for 2020, could senior Jordan Soto-Stopak imagine ending another season, let alone her career, without a similar scene in a few months?
"Probably not," she admitted.
Boone Central won its third girls state title last season with a state lineup of two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. All six remain on the roster.
Add in that senior Samantha Weeder, a two-time state medalist, is also back after a season lost to an ankle injury and it seems the Class C title is a foregone conclusion. Still, the top three teams behind Boone Central at last year's state meet are in a similar scenario. Only one lost a scoring runner to graduation.
If the Cardinals are to go back-to-back, it'll be no easy task. And at the same time, as good as Boone Central was in 2019, the Cardinals may be even better in 2020.
When fall camp began on Monday, they weren't bashful about their own expectations. Boone Central is embracing the opportunity to do it again.
"We set some team goals yesterday, and that is our goal is to repeat - basically do what we did last year," coach Justin Harris said. "It's not going to be easy because teams are going to come after us, and there's some teams that I'm sure will be on our heels pushing us, which is only going to help us. I feel like the girls are running really well so far this year. Some of them might actually be better prepared than they were last season."
Soto-Stopak earned her third straight top-10 medal last fall when she came in third on the state course at UNK. She ran two seconds faster than the year before when she was the runner-up but nonetheless fell one spot back. She was sixth as a freshman.
Behind her were Alicia Weeder (19th), Morgann Johnson (20th), Autumn Simons (46th), Kyra Kruse (89th) and Tessa Hamling (96th). Simons and Soto-Stopak will be seniors, Johnson and Hamlin juniors, Weeder and Kruse sophomores.
Although Boone Central had just one senior in 2018, the six that represented the Cardinals at state in 2019 were all new except for Soto-Stopak and Simons. That says something about BC's young talent and its ability to develop rapidly.
Alicia Weeder and Kruse were examples of that as freshman. Johnson, who didn't participate on the team as a freshman, nonetheless became a regular in the lineup and scored at state.
If the Cardinals can win the state meet with mostly newcomers, logic would certainly follow that those newcomers would only grow stronger with time.
Yet, while that may be the case, Soto-Stopak said the key is moving on.
"We can't think about the championship last year," she said. "We're fresh this year, we do have a little bit of pressure, but focusing on right now is the best way to go about it."
Likely to force her way back into that starting six, and keep the team in the moment if necessary, is Samantha Weeder. Weeder was third at state as a freshman and 13th as a sophomore before a summer basketball injury in June 2019 ended her junior year of athletics.
Figuring her back in gives Boone Central a roster that includes seven top-20 state finishes over the past three years.
It also inserts a different perspective into the mix. Weeder was there every step of the way on her crutches or in a golf cart somewhere on the course. She shed some of her own tears of joy when the team took the title. But she didn't contribute to the success personally. Having her back adds motivation.
"I know a lot of people are probably going to expect a state championship out of us again, and that's a goal for us. But I know other teams are also going to want to take us down and run with us," Weeder said. "I totally love that. I love competition. I'm super happy for that
Boone Central was undefeated in 2019, winning twice at home, at Norfolk, at West Holt, the Mid-State Conference Meet at Crofton and the district meet at Pierce. The Cardinals are again aiming at an unbeaten mark and riding that wave into Kearney.
Experience and depth puts another perfect season within reach. Looking to deny it are Milford, Scotus and Chadron. Milford's top four at state consisted of three juniors and a freshman, Scotus had a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior and Chadron was made up of two freshmen and two sophomores.
Though Harris said it's not a group likely to become complacent or rest on its past, that kind of competition nipping at the Cardinals heels will either force them to keep improving or leave them in the dust.
"Milford has everyone back, and they were the runner-up," he said. "There's teams that are right there if we're not working or prepared the way we need to be."
So maybe don't plan another parade just yet; the Cardinals won't assume anything. Yet at the same time, another impromptu parade might be the only acceptable outcome to the season.
"It probably wouldn't seem right (without one)," Soto-Stopak said. "I think we would have to do it again."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!