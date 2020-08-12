Reigning champ Boone Central looks even stronger in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boone Central girls cross country was welcomed back to Albion last October with all the pomp and circumstance of a state champion. Parents, friends and classmates lined the streets as the bus took a longer route to the school

With the full state roster back for 2020, could senior Jordan Soto-Stopak imagine ending another season, let alone her career, without a similar scene in a few months?

"Probably not," she admitted.

Boone Central won its third girls state title last season with a state lineup of two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. All six remain on the roster.

Add in that senior Samantha Weeder, a two-time state medalist, is also back after a season lost to an ankle injury and it seems the Class C title is a foregone conclusion. Still, the top three teams behind Boone Central at last year's state meet are in a similar scenario. Only one lost a scoring runner to graduation.

If the Cardinals are to go back-to-back, it'll be no easy task. And at the same time, as good as Boone Central was in 2019, the Cardinals may be even better in 2020.

When fall camp began on Monday, they weren't bashful about their own expectations. Boone Central is embracing the opportunity to do it again.