SCHUYLER SUPER SENIOR - MARISOL DEANDA

An invite from her fifth grade teacher set the wheels in motion for Schuyler cross country runner Marisol Deanda.

"She (teacher) saw that I was faster than most of the other kids," Deanda said. "She saw I was interested in it so she invited me to do a race with her and that's how I kind of started."

Deanda remembered that her mom was asked by the teacher if it was OK for Deanda to come along.

She said it was a short run around the park, with the teacher and a friend at the time, until the friend got tired. They finished the run by walking home.

Fast forward to this fall and Deanda couldn't imagine where she'd be had that door not been opened for her.

"Honestly, it was just exciting for me to be getting into it," Deanda said. "I never knew that was the start of something bigger."

Following the brief run around the park, the teacher suggested Deanda enter the Columbus Downtown Runaround. If she remembers correctly, it was at about 11 years old when she took part in the event and completed the first competitive run of her life.