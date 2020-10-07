Scotus boys run to Centennial title

A group of four seniors at the top of the lineup have melded together to form a solid pack of runners for Scotus Central Catholic boys cross country.
That pack helped the Shamrocks win Class C at the UNK meet last week and Tuesday brought home a Centennial Conference championship. The four Scotus seniors all finished inside the top 11 and within steps of one another to give the team a 13-point win over Lincoln Christian in second place.
Nicholas Schultz led the way in fifth at 18 minutes, 10.14 seconds, Ben Juarez was seventh in 18:15.99, Ross Thorson eighth in 18:19.05 and Michael Gasper 11th in 18:26.60.
"We're pleased to win a conference championship. Aquinas and Lincoln Christian have solid teams, so we knew today's meet would be a challenge," coach Merlin Lahm said. "Our boys returned the top three runners from last year. The addition of Ross Thorson to the team this year rounded out the top four. These four guys train as a group each day. They are close each meet and regularly shift positions."
David City Aquinas is the reigning Class C champion, and senior Payton Davis won the Centennial meet for a second year in a row. But Aquinas had two in the top 10 to Scotus' three. Lincoln Christian had just one top-10 finish.
"Our top runners invested a lot of miles in the offseason, and it's good to see it paying off," Lahm said. "But our focus right now is improvement. We have a couple of weeks to sharpen and try to be our best at the end of the season."
Other Scotus boys in the field, both freshmen, were Jude Maguire in 17th and Caleb Schumacher in 27th.
Girls senior Olivia Fehringer took fourth in 21:59.80 and was part of a third-place performance for the Shamrock girls. Sophomore Whitney Klug gave the Shamrocks two in the top 10 with a ninth place run in 22:58.55, senior Emily Ferguson was 13th in 23:41.77, freshman Serena Swantek was 27th in 26:12.62, sophomore Jasmine Jackson took 37th in 29:27.70 and freshman Josie Sliva took 39th in 30:42.40.
The Scotus girls were three points away from runners-up Grand Island Central Catholic 42-25. Lincoln Christian took the team title by a wide margin, scoring 23 points with its four scoring runners all in the top 10. The individual girls champion was sophomore Alayna Vargas of Hastings Saint Cecilia in at time of 20:33.98. She was more than a minute better than Lincoln Christian junior Sadye Daniell in second.
The Shamrock boys and girls are back on the course Oct. 15 in Albion for the district meet.
"Our girls team has improved steadily since the beginning of the season. Olivia and Whitney have established themselves as our 1 and 2," Lahm said. "But today, Emily Ferguson had the best race time relative to past performances."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
