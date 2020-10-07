Scotus boys run to Centennial title

A group of four seniors at the top of the lineup have melded together to form a solid pack of runners for Scotus Central Catholic boys cross country.

That pack helped the Shamrocks win Class C at the UNK meet last week and Tuesday brought home a Centennial Conference championship. The four Scotus seniors all finished inside the top 11 and within steps of one another to give the team a 13-point win over Lincoln Christian in second place.

Nicholas Schultz led the way in fifth at 18 minutes, 10.14 seconds, Ben Juarez was seventh in 18:15.99, Ross Thorson eighth in 18:19.05 and Michael Gasper 11th in 18:26.60.

"We're pleased to win a conference championship. Aquinas and Lincoln Christian have solid teams, so we knew today's meet would be a challenge," coach Merlin Lahm said. "Our boys returned the top three runners from last year. The addition of Ross Thorson to the team this year rounded out the top four. These four guys train as a group each day. They are close each meet and regularly shift positions."

David City Aquinas is the reigning Class C champion, and senior Payton Davis won the Centennial meet for a second year in a row. But Aquinas had two in the top 10 to Scotus' three. Lincoln Christian had just one top-10 finish.