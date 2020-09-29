Scotus boys run to UNK title

The Scotus Central Catholic girls took the Class C team title at the loaded UNK meet last season. A year later, their male teammates can also claim a UNK trophy.

Led by two runners in the top 20 of the Class C race, Scotus edged out Milford 103-112 and announced its presence as a potential favorite for the state meet in about a month's time.

"We had a good day," head coach Merlin Lahm said. "Evidence of that is four runners, two boys and two girls had their best 5k times of the year. That's pretty unusual at the Kearny course. It was an enormous field, about three times as large as the state meet."

Michael Gasper was the top Shamrock runner in a time of 17 minutes, 44.8 seconds. Teammate Ross Thorson was three spots back in a finish of 17:51.9

Scotus was one of six teams with two runners inside the top 20 but also had all four scoring runners 41st or better - giving the Shamrocks the nine-point win over Milford. Sidney was competitive as well with 117 team points. Scotus, Milford and Sidney were the class of the field. Aurora was a distant four with 133 points.