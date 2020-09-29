Scotus boys run to UNK title

The Scotus Central Catholic girls took the Class C team title at the loaded UNK meet last season. A year later, their male teammates can also claim a UNK trophy.
Led by two runners in the top 20 of the Class C race, Scotus edged out Milford 103-112 and announced its presence as a potential favorite for the state meet in about a month's time.
"We had a good day," head coach Merlin Lahm said. "Evidence of that is four runners, two boys and two girls had their best 5k times of the year. That's pretty unusual at the Kearny course. It was an enormous field, about three times as large as the state meet."
Michael Gasper was the top Shamrock runner in a time of 17 minutes, 44.8 seconds. Teammate Ross Thorson was three spots back in a finish of 17:51.9
Scotus was one of six teams with two runners inside the top 20 but also had all four scoring runners 41st or better - giving the Shamrocks the nine-point win over Milford. Sidney was competitive as well with 117 team points. Scotus, Milford and Sidney were the class of the field. Aurora was a distant four with 133 points.
Nicholas Schultz was 29th for Scotus in 18:37.7, and Ben Juarez took 41st in 18:31.2. Other Shamrock runners in the field were Alex Medina in 97th at 19:28.1, Caleb Schumacher taking 98th in 19:26.9 and Logan Erickson 116th in 19:54.2 There were 307 total runners in the boys Class C race.
If UNK results are any indication, Sidney won at UNK last year then was third at state. Sidney won both in 2018, as did Holdrege in 2017 and 2016.
The Shamrock girls were ninth and led by Olivia Fehring in eight and a time of 20:45.1 Scotus scored 177 team points and had its scoring runners contribute seven, 33, 54 and 83 to that total.
Sophomore Whitney Klug took 35th in 22:08.2, senior Emily Ferguson was 59th in 23:11.1, freshman Serena Swiatek was 93rd in 24:19.0, freshman Josie Sliva was 143rd in 26:13.5, sophomore Jasmine Jackson was 169th in 27:18.6 and sophomore Lilly Dohmen 177th in 28:04.5
"I thought our girls and boys teams competed well and about half of the runners had their first experience on the state course," Lahm said. "Now the key for us is to improve moving into conference, districts and state."
The girls champion was Douglas County West with all four scoring runners 34th or better. DC West was 11 points better than Lincoln Christian. Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar was more than eight seconds ahead of Lindee Henning from Ogallala in second place.
Hartington-Newcastle sophomore Carson Noecker was the far and away champion of the boys race. Noecker was more than 30 seconds ahead of Mason Sindelar of Pierce.
Humphrey St. Francis also competed and placed 16th in the Class D for the boys.
Freshman Brock Pfeifer led the Flyers with a 46th place finish after running a 20:11.
Junior Eli McPhillips placed 69th with a 20:50, sophomore Garret Zach finished 93rd with a 21:31, Keith Ternus came in 143rd with a 23:10 and freshman Owen Widner took 159th with a 23:57.
The girls didn't have enough points to qualify as a team, but freshman Christina Brandl placed 60th with a 25:26.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was also at the meet.
Sophomore Zavier Kuehler was the only boy and finished with a 206th-place finish after running a 28:03.
Daisey Korus led the Bulldog girls with a 24th-place finish after running a 22:49 and junior Natasha Dahlberg finished 135th with a 30:28.
