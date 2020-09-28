Scotus boys win at Boone Central

"This is probably the biggest key when going to large competitions. The boys continue to improve and had their best finish of the year with fourth place as a team. I like the direction we are heading, I hope we are able to take care of ourselves so we can continue to compete this year. We will strive to accomplish the goals we set at the beginning of the year. "

Lakeview was also at the meet. The girls were led by senior Alison Loseke who placed 19th with a 24:07, and junior Angel Rodriguez led the boys with a 27th place finish with a time of 18:51. The girls placed sixth as a team out of seven and the boys came in ninth out of 13.

Senior Grace Hatcher placed 31st with a 26:02, freshman Cherish Moore took 43rd with a 27:38 and freshman Romy Schatz ran a 29:28 for 53rd.

Junior Greyson Schatz placed 35th for the boys with a 19:18, senior Kevin Dominguez came in 45th with a 19:50, freshman Jack Burns took 59th with a 20:51, junior Simon Janssen placed 66th with a 21:11 and senior Oliver Jimenez ran a 21:45 for 83rd.

"I thought we could get a few medals Friday but were shut out," Lakeview head coach James Brock said. "We had several kids with personal records. Our times are coming down, just not fast enough. We had a good effort and will just keep working to improve. "

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.