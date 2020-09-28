Scotus boys win at Boone Central

Scotus Central Catholic boys cross county was ranked No. 9 in Class C in the most recent cross country ratings headed into Friday's Boone Central Invite.
Also at the Meet was No. 2 St. Paul.
The Shamrocks will most likely be ranked a little higher in the next edition after winning the meet and defeating St. Paul 28-44.
Senior Michael Gasper led Scouts with a sixth-place finish and time of 17 minutes, 5 seconds.
Senior Nicholas Schultz placed seventh with a time of 17:13, senior Ross Thorson finished 11th with a time of 17:44, senior Ben Juarez came in 12th with a time of 17:46, freshman Caleb Schumacher ran a 18:15 for 16th place and Jude Maguire placed 17th with a time of 18:16.
St. Paul junior Conner Wells won the meet with a time of 16:19.
The Scotus girls also had a good meet, taking second as a team behind Boone Central.
Senior Olivia Fehringer led the Shamrocks with a third-place finish and a time of 20:28, sophomore Whitney Klug finished eighth with a time of 21:57, senior Emily Ferguson came in 10th with a time of 22:13, freshman Serena Swiatek placed 14th with a time of 23:09, sophomore Jasmine Jackson ran a 26:20 for 34th and sophomore Lilly Dohman placed 36th with a 26:33.
"Our first three varsity girls have been reliable all year," head coach Merlin Lahm said. "We placed well as a team when Serena Swiatek medaled at our invite last week. She repeated that performance Friday with a 14th place finish. That helped our girls collect their first meet runner-up of the year. Our top varsity boys have finished in a tight pack all year long... That allowed us to beat a highly-regarded St. Paul squad... all our runners need to improve for us to be successful in the post season."
Boone Central senior Jordan Soto-Stopak won the meet with a time of 20:14, sophomore Alicia Weeder placed second with a time of 20:17, senior Sam Weeder came in fifth with a time of 20:53, junior Morgann Johnson ran a 20:54 for sixth, senior Autumn Simons took 11th with a 22:26 and junior Tessa Hamling placed 24th with a 24:35.
The Boone Central boys placed fourth and were led by senior Bradley Schindel who placed 10th with a time of 17:43.
Junior Harrison Dodds finished 20th with a 18:26, senior Caleb Kohl came in 34th with a 19:18, senior Richard Cleveland took 26th with a 19:18, sophomore Brighten Bader ran a 20:02 for 47th and freshman Giles Deeder finished 61st with a 20:54.
"I thought the girls team ran a great race," Boone Central head coach Justin Harris said. "We had five girls in the top 11 and we pushed one another to the finish line. We have some girls that have the ability to win meets, and yet our team is able to run with each other as 70 seconds has been the biggest gap between our top and fourth runner."
"This is probably the biggest key when going to large competitions. The boys continue to improve and had their best finish of the year with fourth place as a team. I like the direction we are heading, I hope we are able to take care of ourselves so we can continue to compete this year. We will strive to accomplish the goals we set at the beginning of the year. "
Lakeview was also at the meet. The girls were led by senior Alison Loseke who placed 19th with a 24:07, and junior Angel Rodriguez led the boys with a 27th place finish with a time of 18:51. The girls placed sixth as a team out of seven and the boys came in ninth out of 13.
Senior Grace Hatcher placed 31st with a 26:02, freshman Cherish Moore took 43rd with a 27:38 and freshman Romy Schatz ran a 29:28 for 53rd.
Junior Greyson Schatz placed 35th for the boys with a 19:18, senior Kevin Dominguez came in 45th with a 19:50, freshman Jack Burns took 59th with a 20:51, junior Simon Janssen placed 66th with a 21:11 and senior Oliver Jimenez ran a 21:45 for 83rd.
"I thought we could get a few medals Friday but were shut out," Lakeview head coach James Brock said. "We had several kids with personal records. Our times are coming down, just not fast enough. We had a good effort and will just keep working to improve. "
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!