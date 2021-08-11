Scotus cross country runs into new era

Jackson Heng is going to run cross country for the first time this fall. Chris Adame was varsity two years ago, but he got bumped by younger guys in 2020. They are among a cast of others who will look to fill the big shoes of Michael Gasper, Nicolas Schultz, Ross Thorson and Benjamin Juarez Mendez.

The girls cross country team returns a little bit more experience with four of the top six back from 2020. Scotus' top female runner, Olivia Fehringer, and third-best runner, Emily Ferguson, graduated.

Whitney Klug finished with the second-best time for Scotus at state. Serena Swiatek, Jamsine Jackson and Lily Dohmen finished fourth, fifth and sixth at state, respectively. Josie Silva, who just missed the cut to run at state, and Liz Adamy, who missed last season with an injury, will have a chance to crack the top-four.

Despite all the runners lost due to graduations, Lahm expects both teams to work towards success.

"A lot of teams in the area are in the same position as we are," he said. "They lost a lot of quality runners and I think we'll be very competitive."

Most of the returning Shamrocks have experience in Kearney. Although the runners didn't get the time they aimed for, that experience has fueled their offseason.