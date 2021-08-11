Scotus cross country runs into new era

Scotus Central Catholic cross country will go through a changing of the guard in 2021. The Shamrocks saw their top four boys runners and two of its top three girls graduate for two successful groups.
The boys finished second at district and placed seventh at state. The girls finished third at district and 11th at state.
On the boys team, Scotus will have Caleb Schumacher and Jude Maguire returning for their sophomore years. They both ran at state last year.
"I do think we'll be young," Scotus head coach Merlin Lahm said. "We do have a couple upperclassmen that definitely have a chance to be a varsity runner and that can change through the course of the year, but we lost a lot of experience in our very best runners. However, I think our boys are going to be competitive again."
In addition to Schumacher and Maguire, Lahm also mentioned Alex Medina and Logan Erickson as some who could step into the scoring quartet. Medina and Erickson competed at state last year as alternates and trained with the Shamrocks through the end of the season. Lahm sees potential in Erickson following the work he's put in this summer.
"Logan Erikson set high goals," Lahm said. "We asked him to try to get a couple hundred miles in the offseason and he had 200 miles halfway through the summer, so I expect him to do big things."
Jackson Heng is going to run cross country for the first time this fall. Chris Adame was varsity two years ago, but he got bumped by younger guys in 2020. They are among a cast of others who will look to fill the big shoes of Michael Gasper, Nicolas Schultz, Ross Thorson and Benjamin Juarez Mendez.
The girls cross country team returns a little bit more experience with four of the top six back from 2020. Scotus' top female runner, Olivia Fehringer, and third-best runner, Emily Ferguson, graduated.
Whitney Klug finished with the second-best time for Scotus at state. Serena Swiatek, Jamsine Jackson and Lily Dohmen finished fourth, fifth and sixth at state, respectively. Josie Silva, who just missed the cut to run at state, and Liz Adamy, who missed last season with an injury, will have a chance to crack the top-four.
Despite all the runners lost due to graduations, Lahm expects both teams to work towards success.
"A lot of teams in the area are in the same position as we are," he said. "They lost a lot of quality runners and I think we'll be very competitive."
Most of the returning Shamrocks have experience in Kearney. Although the runners didn't get the time they aimed for, that experience has fueled their offseason.
"I think it gives you the incentive to do the work and put the miles in. I think that's probably a real key as the season begins," Lahm said. "We have a number of key runners, they just had a great offseason. The incentive that experience gives you to consider what you need to do to get to the level of the guys that were ahead of you in that race, I think, is maybe more key."
The offseason work of the runners, Lahm said, should help Scotus get off to a strong start this season. The first meet is Aug. 26 at Columbus High.
"Everything we do in the offseason is optional, but we would have 12 to 20 runners there most mornings when we got together for group runs in the offseason," he said. "There are a number of others that were running on their own. I think we got the miles in the offseason to start the season successfully. That's probably of more importance."
Lahm doesn't know who the varsity runners will be at the end of the season, let alone who will qualify for state, but he's confident both groups will find a way to be in position for a trip to state.
"We know we are going to be younger than last year," he said. "I can't tell you who's going to qualify for state or who might, but I can tell you I think our teams will compete well."
