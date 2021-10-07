Scotus girls earn second, boys fourth at Centennial Conference meet

Whitney Klug, Liz Adamy and Jude Maguire posted top-10 finishes at Tuesday's Centennial Conference cross country championship in Lincoln.

Klug and Adamy medaled with eighth and 10th-place finishes, respectively. Klug crossed the line in 23 minutes and 4.49 seconds while Adamy recorded a time of 23:16.85. Maguire paced the boys with a time of 18:46.10, good for eighth place.

In seven meets this season, Klug and Maguire have each medaled in six events while Adamy has taken home three pieces of cross country hardware.

The Shamrock girls finished in second behind Lincoln Christian for the team trophy. Josie Sliva placed 18th, Emma Klug finished in 20th, Serena Swiatek crossed the finish in 23rd and Ruby Martinez completed the meet in 33rd.

"We felt like our girls placed as high as a team as we were capable. The Lincoln Christian girls are awfully good. They won the UNK Invite the previous week with runners from about 40 Class C teams in attendance," Scotus head coach Merlin Lahm said. "Of course, we could have improved on some individual performances, but a runner-up girls finish was positive for us. We were happy Whitney and Liz could win varsity medals."

The Scotus boys earned fourth place when they finished behind Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran and Boys Town. Kamren Kudron ended the meet in 25th, Ian Karges was 27th, Logan Erickson finished 28th, Alex Medina ended 33rd and Caleb Schumacher ended the day in 35th.

"With the exception of about two varsity boys, the boys did not approach their best race of the season," Lahm said. "Our goal was to chase Lincoln Lutheran because we may have to beat them at districts to qualify for state. They ran well and we did not come close to them."

The Shamrock girls have placed three top-three finishes this season while the boys have finished in the top-three twice. A top-three team finish is required at districts to qualify for state. The district meet is Thursday at 3 p.m. at Branched Oak Lake in Malcolm.

"Our goal is always to qualify our team for the state meet at districts. I would say the boys field at districts is loaded with more top-tier state teams than the girls field," Lahm said. "We're just hoping for as many season-best performances from our runners as possible."

