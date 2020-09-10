Scotus Super Senior - Olivia Fehringer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus Central Catholic girls cross country has built quite the tradition in the 21st century.

The Shamrocks captured their first-ever team state title in 2000 and have won five more since then. SCC also has three individual gold medal winners.

Thus, one would think that when it comes to setting goals to achieve before graduating out of the program, trophies and medals would be at the top of the list.

Not so for Olivia Fehringer. Since the world changed in March and she finished her junior year at home on a laptop, she has brought a different mindset into her final varsity season.

And while it's not one that's focused on achievement, it's one that, in a strange way, might make those achievements possible.

"I'm just kind of living day by day. I haven't put a lot of thought into conference, districts or state because you never know. It could all end next week, or tomorrow for all I know," she said. "So this year it's kind of the new strategy, which may be better for me. It's not looking in the future; it's living in the present."

A new approach has come with a new training plan as well. Fehringer trained three days a week, pushed it as hard as she could, then took two days to have long, slow runs.