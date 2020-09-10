Scotus Super Senior - Olivia Fehringer

Scotus Central Catholic girls cross country has built quite the tradition in the 21st century.
The Shamrocks captured their first-ever team state title in 2000 and have won five more since then. SCC also has three individual gold medal winners.
Thus, one would think that when it comes to setting goals to achieve before graduating out of the program, trophies and medals would be at the top of the list.
Not so for Olivia Fehringer. Since the world changed in March and she finished her junior year at home on a laptop, she has brought a different mindset into her final varsity season.
And while it's not one that's focused on achievement, it's one that, in a strange way, might make those achievements possible.
"I'm just kind of living day by day. I haven't put a lot of thought into conference, districts or state because you never know. It could all end next week, or tomorrow for all I know," she said. "So this year it's kind of the new strategy, which may be better for me. It's not looking in the future; it's living in the present."
A new approach has come with a new training plan as well. Fehringer trained three days a week, pushed it as hard as she could, then took two days to have long, slow runs.
She's also been playing club soccer, a sport she'll carry on to the college level.
But when it comes to running, it's always been a family affair. She was born to Tom and Angie when the couple was living in Hawaii. Tom competed in Ironman races while Angie was a marathon runner.
"They usually have plans for me, and I kind of just do what they say," Olivia said. "They're the best coaches in the world."
Perhaps because it's in the blood, Olivia has always loved to train. At any part of the year, she's training for something in the weight room or running somewhere indoors or outdoors.
As rewarding as it is to bring that work to competition, it's really in the training that she finds her satisfaction.
"As long as I can remember, even when I was little, I wanted to go work out. I thought that was the coolest thing ever - to go work out," she said. "I used to ride my bike next to my mom when she would go on runs. If she was running, I wanted to run."
"...I remember wanting to learn how to ride a bike so I could be next to mom.
