Scotus Central Catholic girls cross country won their second straight meet to open the 2023 season Friday, claiming the title at the Platte River Rumble at Mahoney State Park in Ashland.

The Shamrocks placed three runners in the top seven finishing the meet with 37 points. They defeated Omaha Duchesne by 14 points for first.

Scotus sophomore Hannah Heinrich collected bronze with a time of 20 minutes, 31.92 seconds. Plattsmouth freshman Mallory Robbins won the race with a time of 19:44.61.

Freshman Emilyn Kavan finished right behind Heinrich in fourth clocking in at 20:32.38. Shamrocks senior Mary Faltys posted the fastest time among seniors in the race with a mark of 20:48.89, good for seventh overall.

Scotus senior Jude Maguire finished the boys race in ninth with a time of 17:21.58. As a team, it finished seventh with 144 points. Kamren Kudron crossed the line at 18:30.54 for 38th. Caleb Schumacher placed 48th with a time of 18:58.69.

Lakeview also competed in the Platte River Rumble. The Lady Vikes placed 10th with 174 points with freshman Tessa Miller leading the team with a time of 22:40.1, good for 34th overall. Taylor Greisen posted the 37th-fastest time with a mark of 22:54.74.

Eli Escen and Kenden Henk each placed in the top 50 as the Viking boys finished the meet in 10th. Escen placed 43rd with a time of 18:47.06 and Henk ended the race in 49th with a time of 19:03.22.

Scotus and Lakeview will compete at Lutjelusche Course on Thursday for the Scotus Invite.

Columbus at Fremont Invite

The Discoverers cross country team ran Thursday at the Fremont Invite at Valley View Golf Course.

Columbus High sophomore Noah Edwards secured a 12th-place medal with a time of 16:46.82. In the girls race, sophomore Melissa Gomez-Vazquez rounded out the medal stand with a 15th-place time of 20:30.8.

"Melissa Gomez-Vazquez improved her time by two minutes from last year's time at the Fremont Invite," Columbus head coach Chris Sander said. "Noah Edwards dropped a whole minute from last year's time."

The Discoverer boys finished the day in sixth with Heath Dahlke ending the race in 17th with a time of 17:05.66. Erick Alarcon placed 21st at 17:18.86.

"Despite shaving off 20 seconds from last year, Heath Dahlke finished 17th missing out a medal. Erick Alarcon also ran an impressive time," Sander said. "Despite the boys finishing sixth, the boys improved from last week and we look forward to keep improving next week at Norfolk."

The Columbus girls claimed seventh. Hailey Kropatsch recorded the 20th-fastest time at 21:10.27. Hannah Kropatsch posted a time of 22:23.6, good for 41st.

"Hannah Kropatsch's progression is coming along nicely from her foot injury," Sander said. "We had five more girls who finished within 45 seconds and 11 places of each other."

The next meet for the Discoverers is the Norfolk Invite on Friday at Skyview Lake.