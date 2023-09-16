Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview cross country ran at Lutjelusche Course Thursday for the Scotus Invite.

The Shamrock girls continued their dominant start to the season, winning their third consecutive team title with 23 points. They beat out Aquinas Catholic by 31 points as four Shamrocks brought home medals.

Scotus senior Mary Faltys earned bronze with a time of 20 minutes and 50 seconds. Faltys finished three seconds behind Monarchs junior Miriam Frasher for silver. Aquinas senior Gianna Frasher won the race with a time of 20:18.

"I've always heard this course is hard. It's kind of exciting to do it and I'm glad I did it. The two first hills I think are harder than the wall. Having to do them twice for two laps," Faltys said. "I don't think I performed as well as I could have. I was hoping to beat at least one of the Aquinas girls, but it was close. Good race."

Faltys is running cross country for the first time fall after the urging of her friends to come out. The senior posted her best finish of the season Thursday after placing fifth at Boone Central and seventh at the Platte River Rumble.

"It's going good. I'm having fun," Faltys said. "I'm glad I went out as a senior. I'm excited for the rest of the season."

Hannah Heinrich and Emilyn Kavan finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Heinrich crossed the finish line in 21:11 and Kavan recorded a time of 21:20 as both runners competed in the race for the first time.

Mia Fehringer was the fourth Shamrock to complete the race with a time of 22:37, good for 12th.

Faltys said the goal is for the team to continue winning every meet and place high at state.

"Every day at practice we push each other more and it's just fun," Faltys said. "We're growing as a team, pushing each other to get faster in each race. We're getting better."

Shamrocks senior Jude Maguire ran at Lutjelusche Course for the final time Thursday, tying his best placement. Maguire posted a time of 17:58 for a bronze medal beating out two runners by one second.

"I thought I ran great. Last year I ran in the 19s, so (today) it felt great to run like 18:10 around there so it was really good," Maguire said. "I got third and I'm happy with that."

Maguire collected bronze at the Scotus Invite for the second straight year. He shaved off 50 seconds from last year's time as he earned his third medal at the home course.

"It feels really good honestly. The last race was good. The weather was perfect," Maguire said. "Not too hot, not too windy so it's really good. I'm happy with my placement and my time at my last race here."

The senior has earned medals in all three meets this season. Maguire finished seventh at Boone Central and ninth at the Platte River Rumble.

"It's been going great. Last meet I ran a 17:21, it was a 20-second or so PR so it's going great honestly," Maguire said. "This meet I ran about a minute or so faster, so it's going well and I'm happy to run the rest of the season. I'm looking forward."

Maguire wasn't the only Shamrock boy to earn a medal as he was joined by fellow senior Caleb Schumacher. He recorded the 10th-fastest time in the field with a mark of 18:42.

The Scotus boys finished as the meet runner-up with 51 points. They beat Boone Central by one point. Norfolk Catholic won the team title with 27 points.

Kamren Kudron just missed out on a medal placing 16th with a time of 19:12. Alex Medina placed 22nd at 19:58.

"It's going really well. At practice, we're working hard so this meet we've placed four in the top 25," Maguire said. "This meet we ran great and the last meet too. This whole year we've been running great."

Scotus' next meet is Tuesday's Malcolm Invite at Branched Oak State Park.

Lakeview

Lakeview sophomore Elle Badstieber and juniors Eli Escen and Kenden Henk left the Scotus Invite with medals.

Badstieber medaled at the Lutjelusche Course for the second straight year after a ninth-place finish on Thursday. The sophomore posted a time of 21:53.

"I felt like today was pretty good," Badstieber said. "I'm not sure about my time yet, but I know it was pretty close to an all-time best so that's pretty good given this is a pretty hilly course."

Badstieber cut nearly two minutes off her time after she finished in eighth last season with a mark of 23:48.

"Just going through the race I just tried to push those hills really hard and caught a couple people there," Badstieber said. "I feel like it was a pretty good race overall."

Badstieber medaled in all three meets she ran in this season. She placed eighth at Grand Island Northwest and sixth at Schuyler. Badstieber said she's in a better position at this point of the season than she was last year.

"I feel like this year I've definitely focused more on the mental side of the sport," Badstieber said. "I just tell myself that I'm not in pain and just kind of trick myself into thinking I'm not even though I am sometimes. Definitely just focusing on the mental side has really helped me a lot."

The Lady Vikes finished the Scotus Invite in third with 74 points. Tessa Miller and Taylor Greisen crossed the finish line in 21st and 22nd, respectively. Miller's time was 23:38 and Greisen clocked in at 23:45. Cherish Moore finished in 31st with a time of 24:43.

"We got a couple girls that are progressing pretty good," Badstieber said. "Our team is looking pretty good overall as a team, so that's a really good thing. Hope to post some more good times coming up."

Escen and Henk collected medals to lead the Lakeview boys. It's the first time they earned hardware at the Lutjelusche Course.

Escen completed the race in 13th place with a time of 19:01. It's Escen's second medal of the season after placing at Schuyler where he ended the meet in sixth.

"I thought I ran pretty good," Escen said. "Lutjelusche is a really tough course with a lot of hills and it's really hard to push it, but I think ran pretty well for a hard course. I know the rest of the season the courses won't be as hard and I know my time will just get better and better."

Henk finished five seconds behind Escen for 14th. Jack Burns was the third Viking across the line with a time of 21:13, good for 41st. Riley Zulkoski posted a time of 21:35 for 47th.

"Our team is getting a lot better. Our times are all dropping a lot. We're ahead of our game a lot better than we were last season," Escen said. "We have a lot of good runners on our team and I just know the rest of the season we'll be running even harder and we'll just do really good."

Lakeview heads to North Bend for its next meet Thursday at North Bend Golf Course.

Columbus

Melissa Gomez-Vazquez captured another medal to lead the Discoverers at the Lyle Moeller Invite at Skyview Park in Norfolk.

The sophomore posted the 12th-fastest time at 20:50.66. Hope Riedel of Lincoln North Star won the race with a time of 18:59.1.

The Columbus High girls finished the meet in fifth. Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch ended the race in 33rd and 35th, respectively. Elena Moseman crossed the line in 40th.

Discoverers senior Heath Dahlke led the boys team with a placement of 20th. He posted a time of 17:38.68. Noah Edwards completed the meet in 18:11.31, good for 29th. Erick Alarcon placed 42nd and the team finished eighth.

Columbus' next meet is Thursday's Lincoln North Star Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.