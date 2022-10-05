Six Shamrocks take home Centennial Conference medals

Six Scotus Central Catholic cross country runners took home medals at Tuesday's Centennial Conference Championship at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

Jude Maguire and Kamren Kudron represented Scotus on the boys medal stand with finishes of sixth and eighth place, respectively. Maguire completed the race in 18 minutes, 10.20 seconds. Kudron crossed the line 6.94 seconds behind Maguire.

In the girls race, senior Whitney Klug recorded her highest finish in a meet this season. Klug placed ninth with a time of 22:41.30. Emma Brezenski raced to a mark of 22:47.27 for 10th place. Addi Schumacher completed the race with a 12th-place time of 23:18.22. Josie Sliva was the fourth Shamrock girl to medal, clocking in at 23:36.91, which was good for 14th.

The Scotus girls took home the conference runner-up trophy with 41 points. Lincoln Christian won the meet with 16 points. Lincoln Lutheran sophomore Sawyer Benne claimed gold in the girls race with a time of 20:37.66.

The Shamrock boys took home third place with 53 points. Lincoln Christian won the conference title with 22 points and Lincoln Lutheran was the runner-up with 33 points. Lincoln Christian junior Carter Hohlen clinched the gold medal with a mark of 16:47.61.

Caleb Schumacher missed a medal by about 8 seconds with a time of 19:02.94. The junior placed 18th. Ian Karges and Alex Medina ended the day in 25th and 27th, respectively.

Next up for Scotus will be the Class C-2 district meet at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo. The girls team seek to qualify for the state meet in Kearney for the 14th straight year. The Shamrock boys aim to return to state after qualifying no runners for last year's meet.