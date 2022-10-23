State cross country: Maguire, Escen, Badstieber reflect on first state experience

KEARNEY - Scotus Central Catholic junior Jude Maguire, Lakeview sophomore Eli Escen and freshman Elle Badstieber competed in the NSAA Class C State Cross Country Championships for the first time Friday at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

Maguire finished the Class C boys race in 38th place with a time of 18 minutes, 18.20 seconds. The junior recorded a pace of 5:54.

"Honestly, I think I did worse than what I was hoping to, but it was a hard course," Maguire said. "It's a lot of pressure because the fans are insane. It's always super loud, but overall still happy with how I did."

Shamrocks co-head coach Betsy Rall said Maguire met the first mile pace goal, but slowed down as the race progressed. She said there were more packs running fast compared to when Scotus ran in Kearney earlier in the season.

"Since Jude (Maguire) hasn't run in this race, it's a first experience for him," Rall said. "I'm so glad he got down here. We thought Jude can run ... he ran a 17:40 at districts," Rall said. "That was his PR (personal record) by 18 seconds. We thought he could run at that pace or maybe a little faster and he would have a chance at the top 15, but I think you're going to have to run way faster."

It was the second time this year Maguire competed at Kearney Country Club, running at the UNK Invite on Sept. 26. He posted a time of 17:58.67. Maguire explained what was different between the two meets.

"Definitely a lot more pressure and just the vibe here is a lot different because obviously it's state," Maguire said. "There's a lot more pressure and there's more fans."

Maguire finished his junior season with a medal in every meet but the UNK Invite, a race he finished in 16th. He said it was a really good season.

"I think I did much better than last year because my times at each course were faster by a lot. With the whole team too, we ran well," Maguire said. "I'm glad that this year I can make state because last year I missed it by one spot. I'm glad I can redeem myself."

The Shamrocks made the trip with Maguire and ran to certain points on the course to encourage him. With the boys team all returning next year, Maguire will look to lead the team to Kearney next year using the experience gained Friday.

"That was great. It definitely helped a lot having them here to support me," Maguire said. "Hoping next year they come too because that definitely helps a lot. I'm hoping next year I'll do a bit better."

Rall said the experience at state will allow Maguire to talk with his returning teammates about what they could expect at state and create a strategy for next season.

"I think it gives his teammates hope like Kamren (Kudron) too. Kamren and Ian (Karges) practiced with him all week, pushing him (Maguire) and stuff. This is within reach. We can do this," Shamrocks co-head coach Amy Sokol said. "Like I said, Jude going back with the leadership and sharing the experience I think with the girls as well. If we can just hit the ground running with summer run right away, that's going to be our key."

Lakeview

Escen and Badstieber represented Lakeview at state Friday, the first time Vikings have ran in the meet since 2018.

Escen finished the boys race in 62nd place with a mark of 18:50.80. That time was the 12th fastest among sophomores in the race Friday.

Badstieber crossed the finish in 23:29.70, good for 72nd overall. It was the 16th-fastest time posted by a freshman in the meet Friday.

Vikings head coach Dave Licari said it was their first meet in the last month that had any hills after competing at flat courses in Hastings for conference and Pierce for districts.

"I was really pleased with how they ran (today) and how they ran all season. My goal for Eli (Escen) was just to get under 19 (minutes), which he was able to do so I was happy to see that. Competed pretty good all the way. I thought had a good race," Licari said. "Elle (Badstieber), just wasn't one of Elle's better days. First of all, you got to compete and she competed hard. I just think she was just a little bit tired. My goal for her was to get under 23 (minutes) if possible and I think she was 23-something. We talked about already that just a month ago what she ran (today) was her PR. Now, I'm not disappointed, but I think she may be a little disappointed just wanting to run faster."

Escen said it was a really good experience. He said the course was really tough, but it was a lot of fun. The sophomore finished the season with two medals

"I feel like it was a real successful season for me," Escen said. "I made a lot of goals that I wasn't expected on getting and I'm happy about it."

Badstieber said her goal was to post a personal record. Despite falling short of that, she said now she has that experience under her belt and she it'll only get better. The freshman medaled in six meets.

"I had a really great season. I medaled in every meet except this one and conference, so that was a huge accomplishment," Badstieber said. "That was one of my main goals. Obviously, coming into freshman year, I wanted to go to state and I met that goal too, so that's pretty good."

Both runners said they felt accomplished for getting to Kearney as underclassmen. Badstieber said they both hope to help the teams qualify for state in the future.

"(Today) was a great learning experience for both of them," Licari said. "We got some kids here, a couple high school boys and girls here and a couple of junior high kids that have some potential, so they all get to see what the atmosphere is like and all that. Hopefully in the next year or two, we'll be bringing teams here. That's the goal."

Boone Central and St. Francis

Boone Central saw four runners compete in the Class C state races. In the girls competition, Cardinals freshman Kassidy Beister crossed the line in 46th place with a time of 22:37.90.

In the boys race, three Cardinals competed in junior Giles Deeder and sophomores Logan Spence and Zander Jarecki.

Deeder was the first Cardinal to finish the race, placing 54th with a mark of 18:41.50. Spence earned a mark of 19:03.50, which was good for 75th overall. Jarecki posted a time of 19:59.40 for 100th.

Humphrey Saint Francis senior Garret Zach ran at the state meet for the second time in his career. Zach finished the Class D boys race in 115th place with a mark of 21:23.00.