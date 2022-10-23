Third time's the charm: Noah Lawrence earns elusive state medal

KEARNEY - Columbus High senior Noah Lawrence is one of the most decorated cross country runners in school history. Lawrence entered Friday with 21 career medals, but the one medal that's eluded him has been a state medal.

After placing 24th as a sophomore and 18th as a junior last year, Lawrence competed in the NSAA Class A State Cross Country Championship for the third and final time Friday at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

The Discoverers senior crossed the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 21.40 seconds. That time was the 11th fastest time in the field, becoming the first Discoverer boy state cross country medalist in nine years.

"It feels amazing. I've put in a lot of work in this last year. Just missed out last year and it feels great," Lawrence said. "Got a lot higher than I was predicted. Just feel on top of the world right now."

In his third state meet, Lawrence posted his fastest time Friday. He shaved off 23.3 seconds from last year's time. It was the second fastest he ran the course this season after recording a time of 16:16.92 at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship two weeks earlier.

Lawrence's time Friday was the fastest ever recorded by a Discoverer in the state meet, breaking his own record time from 2020 of 16:42.10. The senior now owns the three fastest state meet times in school history.

"It went out just as we want. It went out slow, just as me and my coach wanted it," Lawrence said. "Just stayed with the pack as it went on and had fun. Stayed happy the whole time."

Discoverers head coach Stacy Smith said words can't describe how strong of a leader Lawrence has been for the team.

"I wouldn't want this for any other kid any more. He and I talked before the race," Smith said. "Both got a little bit emotional because I really appreciate how hard he has worked and what he's done to get where he has."

The Columbus senior caps his career with three state appearances, becoming the fourth Discoverer boy since 1997 to run at state three times. Lawrence also earned the first two HAC medals for the Discoverers in 2021 and this year.

"It feels great capping off a great season, great career," Lawrence said. "Just happy to have my teammates to push me through this meet and it just feels amazing."

Smith said it's a coach's proudest moment when an athlete reaches the pinnacle at one of their main goals. She said she's been most impressed with Lawrence at the little things and his leadership.

"He'll grab the water jug and put it on the bus. He's not too good for anything," Smith said. "Gets right down in there and does the dirty work like everybody else. He's humble, very humble and very grounded."

Lawrence described his cross country journey.

"Freshman year, I just came in just to stay in shape and here I am now placing at state in 11th and I feel like I came really far, worked hard and found something that I love," Lawrence said.

Smith said she hasn't seen every Discoverer cross country runner, but she described what separated Lawrence from any runner she coached.

"Right now, one of if not the best I'd say pretty darn close to the best runner Columbus High has seen ever and maybe in a lot of years," Smith said. "I think Noah (Lawrence) ranks right up there with the best. Probably the best part about him is how humble he is."